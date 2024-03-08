Madonna and Kylie Minogue duet together for the first time and perform two songs: ‘A long time coming’

Pop history has officially been made: Kylie Minogue and Madonna have performed together on stage for the first time.

The music titans finally joined forces in LA last night (Thursday 7 March 2024), where Madonna is in town for The Celebration Tour.

The ladies performed an a cappella version of Kylie’s signature hit ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’ and, as an early celebration of International Women’s Day today (Friday 8 March), a slowed-down take on Gloria Gaynor’s feminist classic ‘I Will Survive’.

“Now this is who you call a survivor,” said Madonna, 65, of Kylie, 55. Truer words never spoken – and they apply to both of them.

“It’s been a long time coming!” – Kylie Minogue

Taking to Instagram after the performance, ‘Padam Padam’ singer Kylie said: “MADONNA, it’s been a long time coming!!! LOVED being with you!!!! Celebration Tour AND it is now International Women’s Day …. THANK YOU and LOVE LOVE LOVE [sic].”

The Grammy-winner was seen wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with the word ‘Madonna’ on the night – just as M wore a t-shirt with Kylie’s name on it at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2000.

“What the tee says…” wrote Kylie, captioning the post.

Fresh off her Global Icon Award win at last weekend’s Brit Awards, Kylie’s on-stage moment with Madge cements an unprecedented era of success in America for the Australian-born star, who recently signed with United Talent Agency (UTA) for live representation in North America.

The ‘Tension’ singer won the Icon Award at the Billboard Women in Music event this week, while her Vegas residency has been extended through May.