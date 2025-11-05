Kylie Minogue announces 10th anniversary Christmas album Fully Wrapped with four brand new tracks

Kylie Minogue has announced Kylie Christmas (Fully Wrapped), a special 10th anniversary edition of her festive album. It will be released on 5 December via Warner Records and is available to pre-order now.

The album brings together the best of Kylie’s Christmas music, including ‘Santa Baby’, ‘It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year’, and fan favourites ‘At Christmas’ and ‘100 Degrees’. The 2025 edition also features four new tracks: ‘Hot In December’, ‘This Time Of Year’, ‘Office Party’ and the Amazon Music Original ‘XMAS’.

‘XMAS’ is out today (5 November) as an Amazon Music Original, pronounced X-M-A-S. The upbeat track is already shaping up to be a festive party favourite. It will be available digitally via Amazon Music, while the full album will be released on CD, 7-inch gold vinyl, 12-inch zoetrope vinyl, and limited edition coloured vinyls. These include candy cane, transparent red, and pink-and-white marble, while the Amazon exclusive vinyl is transparent green.

“I can’t wait for everyone to turn up the volume on the new single, ‘XMAS’!” – Kylie Minogue

Kylie said: “Revisiting Kylie Christmas ten years on has been so much fun. Fully Wrapped has given me the chance to write and record four new songs and add a little extra sparkle. I can’t wait for everyone to turn up the volume on the new single, ‘XMAS’!”

The Amazon Music editions of the album include: It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year, XMAS, Santa Baby, Hot In December, At Christmas, Santa Claus Is Coming To Town featuring Frank Sinatra, This Time Of Year, 100 Degreesfeaturing Dannii Minogue, Office Party, White December, Let It Snow, Christmas Isn’t Christmas Til You Get Here, and Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.

All other formats include the same tracklist, except ‘XMAS’, which is exclusive to Amazon Music editions.

It follows the release of Tension Tour//Live 2025, which dropped digitally on 26 September, with a vinyl edition to follow in 2026.

Marked Minogue’s most ambitious live production in over a decade, the Tension Tour comprised of 66 shows across the globe. Beginning in her home country of Australia, the journey continued through Asia and North America, including two sold-out nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden, before landing at the UK’s O2 Arena in May.

From there, the production moved through Europe and into Latin America, where it drew to a close with the kind of euphoric send-off only Minogue could deliver.