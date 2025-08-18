KJ Apa’s hairy backside features in shower scene in upcoming film

Riverdale star KJ Apa has revealed he goes nude in the upcoming romantic drama The Map That Leads to You, giving audiences a cheeky glimpse at his bare bum.

The film, adapted from JP Monninger’s novel of the same name, follows Madelyn Cline’s character, Heather Mulgrew, as she meets a stranger while travelling in Europe, sparking an unexpected romance.

Apa recently revealed in an interview with Andy Cohen that the film includes an unplanned nude scene featuring him in the shower.

“Do I shave my ass?” – KJ Apa

Cohen, who had already seen the film, told the listeners of the Andy Cohen Live show that: “You can very clearly see KJ’s ass in the movie.”

Speaking to the talk show host the 28-year-old said: “Yeah, yeah, you can. It’s hairy, too. I was thinking about this. Do I shave my ass?”

He added: “I didn’t know that day that I was going to be showing my ass. Had I known, maybe I would’ve shaved it.”

He revealed that it was his co-star Cline who was originally meant to appear naked in the shower scene, a switch that led to an unexpected, but certainly not unfortunate, surprise.

Apa’s been no stranger to showing skin during his time on Riverdale – he was often shirtless in the school’s changing rooms, sweaty on outdoor runs, or half-dressed while gardening.

The actor has previously left fans hot under the collar, notably in the Netflix teen drama series where viewers were treated to a scene featuring Apa’s character Archie Andrews wrestling around in singlets.

In the same interview, Apa opened up about sobriety, sharing that becoming a father in 2021 played a major role in his decision to stay sober.

Directed by Lasse Hallström, The Map That Leads to You also stars Sofia Wylie, Madison Thompson, Orlando Norman, Josh Lucas and Eva García Montiel.

The film is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on 20 August.