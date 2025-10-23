Kit Connor to star in upcoming drama A Long Winter by All of Us Strangers director

Heartstopper star Kit Connor has been announced to have joined the cast of upcoming drama A Long Winter, directed by All of Us Strangers filmmaker Andrew Haigh.

According to Deadline, the story follows Louise, an alcoholic mother to Mike and Tommy, who leaves home after a quarrel with her husband Lester, walking with her dog to the home of her brother Frank, several miles away.

When a sudden snowstorm blankets the area, Lester and Mike begin a search that soon expands with the help of local neighbors and law enforcement.

Who will Kit Connor play in A Long Winter?

Connor, who is bisexual, is set to reunite with D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, his co-star from the 2025 film Warfare, in which he played Tommy, a young Navy SEAL recruit.

Fred Hechinger, known for Gladiator Two, has been announced to star as Mike. He recently appeared in Preparation for the Next Life alongside Sebiye Behtiyar, which was released in September.

Connor’s role in A Long Winter is yet to be announced.

The project has been in development for some time, with producer credits still being finalised. Haigh is set to direct from his own script.

Connor stars in films such as Little Joe and Rocketman

Connor has a long list of notable credits, including his roles on Netflix‘s Heartstopper and BBC‘s His Dark Materials, as well as films such as Little Joe and Rocketman.

More recently, he wrapped up filming the Heartstopper movie a few months ago, marking the end of the franchise, where his romance with Joe Locke’s character, Charlie, may possibly come to an end.

He also teased a more mature angle to his role as Nick Nelson. Speaking to Louis Partridge for VMan while filming, he said: “We shot quite a steamy scene yesterday. So again, throwing myself on the ground in a different way.”

In July, fans spotted the cast filming in Leeds. Speculation began that Nick will choose to attend Leeds University, picking up where series three left off and setting up a long-distance chapter in Nick and Charlie’s relationship.