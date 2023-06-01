Kim Cattrall to cameo in And Just Like That… season 2

This is something we never thought we’d see! Kim Cattrall is returning to the world of Sex and the City (SATC). But, it’ll just be a quick cameo at the end of And Just Like That… season two.

Cattrall starred as the iconic Samantha Jones in Sex and the City between 1998 to 2004. She also starred in the two SATC movies.

The news of Cattrall’s cameo was broken by Variety on Wednesday (31 May)

Cattrall reportedly filmed her one scene at the end of March and apparently didn’t speak to Sarah Jessica Parker and showrunner Michael Patrick King.

The scene is said to be a phone conversation between Cattrall’s Jones and Parker’s Carrie. The two characters are estranged with Jones now living in London. Talk about art imitating life.

Cattrall said in 2016 she was done playing Samantha Jones after seeing a script for a third SATC movie she didn’t like. The film was then cancelled.

A feud then developed between her and SJP before And Just Like That... was announced without the character of Samantha Jones.

The actress, who’s on a roll after roles in Queer As Folk, How I Met Your Father, and now Glamorous, has spoken out about her relationship with SJP and her other SATC co-stars.

After SJP publicly sent condolences to her on Instagram following her brother’s death, Cattrall accused the actress of “exploiting” the tragedy to restore her “‘nice girl’ persona.”

SJP later admitted she found Cattrall’s comments “really hurtful”, but insisted there was “no fight” between the two of them.

Last Year SJP said she wouldn’t be ok with Cattrall returning as her iconic publicist character.

And Just Like That… airs in June.