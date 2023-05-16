Glamorous: First look at new LGBTQ+ Netflix show with Kim Cattrall 

Netflix viewers have finally been given a teaser for upcoming LGBTQ+ series Glamorous, which is set for a June release.

It focuses on a gender-nonconforming young queer person, Marco Mejia, played by Miss Benny.

Their life seems to be stuck in place until they land a job at Glamorous Cosmetics, working with a very familiar face.

“This business isn’t all glitter and glamour and neither is life”

Sex And The City favourite Kim Cattrall stars as legendary makeup mogul Madolyn Addison, who is CEO of Glamorous Cosmetics.

The “former supermodel” is billed as someone who “built one of the top cosmetic companies in the world from the ground up”.

Kim is pictured having the time of her life with drag stars (Image: Netflix)

Marco gets to navigate what it “really means to be queer” (Image: Netflix)

Snaps released by Netflix show some pretty iconic moments to come, including Kim partying with the likes of Canada’s Drag Race winner Priyanka.

Marco will finally get a chance to figure out what they want in life, and what it really means to be queer.

The official synopsis reads: “However, something’s happening of late. The company isn’t just slipping, it’s plummeting – like it’s being sabotaged from the inside. Not about to let that happen, Madolyn hires Marco right out of high school to be her summer intern.

“She has a plan – she wants him to be her eyes and ears, to make friends – and find out what’s going on behind her back, to discover “what they’re hiding and what they’re stealing.”

It adds: “In exchange, she’ll teach Marco everything she knows. But she warns him – ‘This business isn’t all glitter and glamour and neither is life.’”

We can’t wait to find out what happens here (Image: Netflix)

It’s set for a June release (Image: Netflix)

Others names to feature in the cast include the likes of Jade Payton, Michael Hsu, Ayesha Harris and Zane Phillips.

Zane stars as Chad, described as “devoted son to Madolyn and the Director of Sales for her beauty empire. He is caught in a never-ending quest to live up to his mother’s expectations”.

Jade plays Venetia, who is Madolyn’s “ambitious and chic” first assistant. She soon strikes up a bond with Marco.

Venetia will be “showing him not only how to navigate the office, but queer Brooklyn nightlife as well”.

We’re so here for this already.