And Just Like That… season 2 trailer drops – and Aidan is officially back

And Just Like That…, the Sex and the City spin-off show, has a new trailer for its second season.

A new clip of the comedy drama dropped online today (Wednesday 26 April 2023).

In it, Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda are once again seen traversing the streets of New York City – alongside the new pals and lovers they picked up in season one.

The show, starring and executive produced Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis, will debut this June on HBO Max in the US and NOW in the UK.

“You can always count on your closest friends…”

In the video, Carrie is heard saying in voiceover: “If you’re really lucky, no matter what life hands you, you can always count on your closest friends to be there.”

Sarah Jessica-Parker as Carrie (Image: Craig Blakenhorn/Max)

Elsewhere, she opines: “And just like that, I realised, some things are better left in the past…”

At which point, Carrie’s old boyfriend Aidan (played by John Corbett) appears.

Cynthia Nixon and Sara Ramirez as Miranda and Che (Image: Craig Blakenhorn/Max)

Also back for season two are Sara Ramirez as Miranda’s non binary lover Che, and Nicole Ari Parker as Charlotte’s friend Lisa.

Elsewhere, Sarita Choudhury returns as Carrie’s friend Seema and Karen Pittman as Miranda’s friend Dr. Nya Wallace.

Season one of And Just Like That… launched in 2021 to a lukewarm reception.

The same year, William Garson Paszamant, who played Stanford, passed away after a battle with cancer.

Once again, Kim Cattrall – who played SATC‘s resident man-eater Samantha Jones – will be sitting AJLT out. Whether to not that’s a good thing remains a matter of fiercely personal opinion…

(If you miss her, though, why not check out her sterling work on last year’s ill-fated Queer As Folk reboot! We got total Samantha vibes from her performance.)