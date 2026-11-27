El Roig has released his new single, ‘Modern Day Man’, which explores the impact of dating apps such as Grindr on modern gay relationships.

The track examines the contradictions of dating in the digital age, addressing themes including sexual desire, emotional dependency, objectification and the search for genuine connection.

Written as a critique of Grindr culture, the song draws on El Roig’s own experiences of navigating gay dating apps and the difficulties of separating sex from intimacy.

“I wanted to capture the complex experience of sex and dating as a gay man today, particularly on apps like Grindr” – El Roig on ‘Modern Day Man’

He says its recurring lyric, “The more I stay, the more I lose,” reflects the struggle of recognising an unhealthy situation while finding it difficult to walk away.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the track, El Roig said: “I wanted to capture the complex experience of sex and dating as a gay man today, particularly on apps like Grindr.

“We’re all drawn to them: they can leave you feeling objectified and hunted like prey, but still manage to lure you back. We’ve normalised that, and I don’t think it’s okay. Writing this song was my way of exploring it.”

‘Modern Day Man’ combines acoustic guitars with electric melodies, building towards a mid-song tempo change. The song’s closing lyrics shift between “a modern day man” and “a modern gay man”, broadening its focus to contemporary queer experiences.

Who is El Roig?

El Roig is a Catalan artist based in London whose music explores male vulnerability, sexuality and trauma. Drawing inspiration from artists including Stevie Nicks, Leonard Cohen, Laura Marling and Lana Del Rey, he has received support from MTV UK, Selector Radio and Songs Behind The Music.

He was also featured in Attitude’s June 2026 Uncut issue and named one to watch for 2026 by God Is In The TV.

To mark the release, El Roig will perform at Colours Hoxton in London today (27 November), supporting Alberta Cross. Tickets are available here.