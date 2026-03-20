‘Can you name anything a woman has invented?’ What Justin Waller couldn’t see from his Miami rooftop

Standing on the rooftop of his Miami apartment in Louis Theroux‘s Netflix documentary Inside the Manosphere, construction steel CEO and influencer Justin Waller looked out at the skyline and asked the ridiculous question: “Look around. Can you name anything that a woman has invented and in our plain sight?”

Released on 11 March, Inside the Manosphere follows four of the online far-right’s most prominent male influencers including Waller, a Louisiana-based construction entrepreneur and close associate of Andrew Tate, and HStikkytokky, a British influencer who said on camera that he would disown a gay son.

Waller’s rooftop moment has since been pulled apart across social media, and the responses have ranged from a TikToker writing and performing a song listing women’s inventions to lawyers posting Reels on women inventors that go on longer than his attention span probably allows for.

What did women invent? The answer, as it turns out, is most of the modern world.

Zaha Hadid: one of the towers on his actual skyline

One Thousand Museum in Miami (Image: Godsfriendchuck/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0))

If Waller looked a little harder at that Miami skyline, he might notice One Thousand Museum, a 62-storey residential tower. Hadid conceived and designed it from 2013, and it became one of the last projects she worked on before her death in 2016.

Sophie Wilson: the processor in your phone

The device you’re reading this on almost certainly runs on an ARM chip, the processor architecture Wilson designed in the 1980s. ARM now powers virtually every smartphone and tablet on the planet, as well as Apple’s MacBook range. Wilson was honoured on the 2026 Attitude 101 STEM list.

Ada Lovelace: the first algorithm

Working in the 1840s, Lovelace wrote the first algorithm intended to be processed by a machine, predating the computers that would eventually run it by a century. The entire field of software engineering has its roots in her work.

Grace Hopper: the language your bank runs on

Hopper built the first compiler and co-created COBOL, the programming language that still underpins global banking systems today. Every time money moves electronically, there’s a reasonable chance Hopper’s work is involved somewhere in the chain.

Hedy Lamarr: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS

Hedy Lamarr (Image: Los Angeles Times Photographic Collection/UCLA Library (CC BY 4.0))

Best known in her lifetime as a Hollywood actress, Lamarr co-patented frequency-hopping spread spectrum technology in 1942, originally designed to prevent Allied torpedoes from being jammed. The principles became the foundation for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS.

Mary Anderson: windscreen wipers

Anderson patented the mechanical windscreen wiper in 1903. Every time Waller looks through his Lamborghini windscreen in the rain, he’s seeing a female invention.

Josephine Cochrane: the dishwasher

Cochrane designed the first practical dishwasher in 1886, after growing tired of her staff chipping her china. Her manufacturing company eventually became KitchenAid.

Katharine Blodgett: the glass in every window

A physicist at General Electric and the first woman to earn a PhD in physics from Cambridge, Blodgett developed non-reflective glass in 1938. It is now used in windows, eyeglasses, camera lenses, and car windshields.

Melitta Bentz: the coffee filter

Bentz invented it in 1908. The morning coffee that fuels every manosphere podcast recording passed through her idea first.

Look harder, Justin…