Julia Garner has confirmed Madonna biopic is still happening

Actress Julia Garner has confirmed that she is still set to portray Madonna in an upcoming Netflix biopic, despite the long silence around the project.

The Emmy-winning star, who recently joined the Marvel universe in The Fantastic Four: First Steps alongside co-star Pedro Pascal, opened up about the Madonna miniseries and her audition process.

During a recent appearance on the SmartLess podcast, when asked whether the biopic is still moving forward, Garner replied: “Yeah, I mean, that’s supposed to still happen,” adding that she’s “such a fan of Madonna’s” and “grew up listening” to her music.

“I kind of just wanted to see if I could do it” – Julia Garner

She also shared details about the audition process. “I kind of just wanted to see if I could do it,” she said. “I wasn’t a trained dancer and I had to learn how to dance, and then dance in front of her and convince her that I can dance, basically. And sing. And sing with her!”

Thinking back to her mentality in preparation for the audition, the Inventing Anna actress recalled: “OK, what would Madonna do? Which is convince you that she deserves, you know, to be in this room, and I owned it.”

She reiterated to the podcast hosts and fans alike to not be concerned about the wait as it is coming and as with anything great, these things take time.

The update comes as Madonna releases new music, her ‘Ray of Light’-era remix album Veronica Electronica dropped last week (25 July).

The ‘Material Girl’ singer is not stopping there, the pop legend teased a (possible) follow-up on Instagram last week with a sequel album to her 2005 Confessions On a Dance Floor being very much in the works. Oh Madonna, time goes by… so slowly.