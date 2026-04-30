Madonna returns to BBC Radio 1 playlist, 11 years after ‘ageism’ controversy

Madonna has reportedly been added back to BBC Radio 1’s playlist, 11 years after previously being left off its rotation.

The Queen of Pop, 67, will feature with her new single ‘Bring Your Love’, a collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter, released today (30 April). The track is set to appear on her upcoming 15th studio album Confessions II, due on 3 July.

A source told The Sun: “Madonna has done everything in her power to ensure there’s no denying her this time around. The music is fresh and exciting enough to compete with any young star.”

Boy George, Rita Ora, Diplo and Shirley Manson publicly supported Madonna when Living For Love was not added to the playlist

It marks a notable shift from 2015, when Living For Love was not added to the playlist – despite receiving airplay from commercial radio stations across the UK.

The decision prompted accusations of ageism, with the likes of Boy George, Rita Ora, Diplo and Shirley Manson publicly supporting Madonna.

The BBC, however, has previously said it does not ban artists. Speaking in 2015, then-Radio 1 controller Ben Cooper said playlist decisions were based on relevance to listeners.

“We do not ban artists” – former BBC Radio 1 controller Ben Cooper

He said: “When it’s a choice between her and a new up-and-coming artist, you say which is more relevant to a young audience?

“We do not ban artists. The playlist committee takes into account all different elements and information about what records feel relevant.”

The track was later added to BBC Radio 2’s playlist, which is aimed at listeners aged 35 and over.

Madonna had previously received extensive airplay on Radio 1, including multiple interviews and playlist appearances dating back to the 1980s. She headlined the station’s Big Weekend in 2008, and ‘4 Minutes’ was added to the A-list that year.