Howl Worldwide London captured in 12 hot and sweaty images

HOWLLLL! Last weekend, Howl Worldwide hosted its April rave night at the Colour Factory, London, and trust us, nothing is hotter than a crowd of queer people and their allies sashaying to techno in spring.

Sexier than an Easter bunny in a latex thong, the night featured DJ legends J. Aria, LEXII., LSDXOXO, Manu Miran, Nadine Noor, OLUWA and RayRay, who kept Howlers dancing, locking lips and two-stepping from 9 pm to 6 am across nine electrifying hours.

The iconic London-based LGBTQ+ party served Attitude exclusive imagery capturing the hot and sweaty scenes across two dance floors, where he’s, she’s, they’s, them’s and everything in between dropped it like it was hot to seven open DJ sets.

Howl Worldwide London April 2026 rave night

Howl Worldwide (Image: Courteney Frisby) Howl Wordwide (Image: Jenny Daiana Guidi) Howl Wordwide (Image: Jenny Daiana Guidi) Howl Wordwide (Image: Jenny Daiana Guidi) Howl Wordwide (Image: Jenny Daiana Guidi) Howl Wordwide (Image: Jenny Daiana Guidi)

Howl Wordwide (Image: Jenny Daiana Guidi)

Howl Wordwide (Image: Jenny Daiana Guidi)

Howl Wordwide (Image: Jenny Daiana Guidi)

Howl Wordwide (Image: Jenny Daiana Guidi)

Howl Wordwide (Image: Jenny Daiana Guidi)

Howl Wordwide (Image: Jenny Daiana Guidi)

If partying into the early hours surrounded by queer joy sounds like a bit of you, tickets for HOWL Pride 2026 are available to order now via the official Howl Worldwide website. Beginning on 4 July 2026 at Hackney Wick, London, nightlife lovers are invited to let loose and dance long into the following morning.