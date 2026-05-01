Topman takes on summer dressing with off-duty finesse

When Topman staged its buzzy return with a runway show in Trafalgar Square last year, it felt like a homecoming for those who grew up during its high-street heyday. At the same time, statement knits and textural outerwear introduced its eccentric spirit to a new generation.

Landing just in time for the warmer months, Drop 02 keeps that excitement going. Where the runway leaned into spectacle, this release shifts gears, trading statement for something far more wearable: season-ready ease.

Topman Drop 02 (Image: Provided)

Think less about dressing up, more about dressing right with a wardrobe built around afternoons spent soaking up the sun. It’s that idea that sparked the collection of sun-saturated staples.

Silhouettes relax across the board: tailoring loosens its grip, shorts fall into wide-leg shapes, and boxy cuts create room to breathe. There’s a quiet confidence in the proportions, a sense that nothing is trying too hard, yet everything lands exactly where it should.

Texture and fabric do most of the talking. Breathable linens and lightweight materials keep things functional in the heat, while floral knits add a playful touch that Topman has always been known for.

A standout comes in the form of a blue bouclé knit shirt. Playfully tactile and just bold enough to carry an outfit without overwhelming it. It’s the kind of piece that feels considered but never fussy.

Ultimately, Drop 02 is built for summer spontaneity. It’s a wardrobe designed for movement, versatility, and those in-between moments that end up defining the season. Nothing feels overworked; everything feels wearable.

Topman Drop 02 is available now at topshop.com and ASOS.com.