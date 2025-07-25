Pedro Pascal says Indiana Jones was – and still is – his earliest crush

Fantastic Four: First Steps star Pedro Pascal has revealed that two male Hollywood legends, Harrison Ford and Marlon Brando, were among his earliest celebrity crushes.

In a new interview with Fotogramas, Pascal opened up about movie stars who sparked his romantic interest in his youth. “My crushes, oh gosh, started early,” he said, continuing to list Grease star Olivia Newton-John and Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman,

It was not long before he shifted focus to Ford, specifically in his roles as both Indiana Jones and Han Solo.

“Indiana Jones, all the way up to The Last Crusade,” said the The Last of Us actor. “All the way to now… It’s sort of like a double Harrison Ford, isn’t it? Han Solo.”

When co-star Vanessa Kirby brought up Marlon Brando as one of her teenage crushes, Pedro also recalled being captivated by the actor, specifically his role in A Street Car Named Desire.

“Marlon Brando appears on screen in A Streetcar Named Desire, and you can’t even stay seated,” he exclaimed.

The actress chimed in agreeing with Pedro’s name drops, referencing Newton-John’s iconic black catsuit moment from the 1978 film, Leonardo DiCaprio in Titanic and Spice Girl Geri Halliwell to the mix.

Pedro’s passion for the Indiana Jones franchise is no secret. Notably during The Last of Us press tour, he even name-checked the action hero as his ideal teammate in an apocalyptic survival scenario.

This is just the latest in a long line of iconic moments from Pedro and Vanessa on the Fantastic Four: First Steps press tour. Our personal favourite? Well when Pedro defined “cunty face” for his is co-star.

“Cunty face is good babe,” he said. “Cunty face just means fierce, fabulous, beautiful, strong. It’s good. It’s good.”

Pedro you are a man of the people.