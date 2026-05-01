Dr. Barbara Sturm delivers bronzing without breakouts

As a fake tan enthusiast, it’s often a struggle to fit a weekend glow into my demanding schedule. Enter Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Everything Bronzing Drops, which remove the need for time-consuming planning altogether.

With claims of bronzing, pore-refining, illuminating, hydrating, plumping, and firming, after a trial run, I can confirm it delivers instantly noticeable results without the fear of breakouts.

Initial Thoughts

Everything Bronzing Drops by Dr. Barbara Sturm (Image: Dr. Barbara Sturm)

Firstly, I’m admittedly no makeup artist, though I am partial to a boy beat, “man glam”, if you will. I did wonder how the Everything Bronzing Drops would fare against my overgenerous contour stick.

Pitched as a “blendable, buildable, non-comedogenic formula”, there was no need for my usual amateur make-up base. The serum glides across the skin with ease and blends seamlessly, leaving a streak-free glow.

“Illuminating” and “hydrating”

Everything Bronzing Drops by Dr. Barbara Sturm (Image: Dr. Barbara Sturm)

With its full-coverage, serum-like application, the golden formula delivers an instantly noticeable, sun-kissed look. While fake tan often leaves my skin feeling dry and in need of hydration, the Everything Bronzing Drops left a dewy sheen that I could see and feel.

Having acne-prone skin, cream-based bronzing has always been a red flag. Admittedly, when I read the words “pore-refining”, I couldn’t help but imagine it seeping into my cheeks and causing a breakout. Though, to my delight, I have not noticed anything out of the ordinary.

Taking off Everything Bronzing Drops

Everything Bronzing Drops by Dr. Barbara Sturm (Image: Dr. Barbara Sturm)

But let’s unpack it: “Bronzing”. As I’ve stated previously, I often don an orange glow, so I felt like the perfect person to judge a bronzing product. The Everything Bronzing Drops definitely tick lot of fake-tanner boxes.

What I will say, though – and this may be tan blindness speaking – is that the fact I still felt the need for my beloved contour wand suggests there could be a market for a darker shade. For those looking for a complete complexion transformation, you won’t find it here.

One thing I will add, like most serums, is that I did feel uneasy touching my face out of fear the product would transfer to my hands, which it did. I’d also advise those who purchase this item to give their face a thorough cleanse after use, and to avoid white towels where possible.

Is Everything Bronzing Drops worth the price point?

Everything Bronzing Drops by Dr. Barbara Sturm (Image: Dr. Barbara Sturm)

Like the rest of Dr. Barbara Sturm’s line-up, the formula is rooted in a medical-first approach, offering more than just surface-level coverage. Key ingredients such as red clover help to reduce the appearance of pores, while cocoa seed extract works to protect against light-induced damage.

For those who want at-home tanning to feel more like a luxurious ritual, this delivers exactly that. The product elevates bronzing into an effortless, sensorial experience, housed in a frosted 30ml glass bottle that feels as premium as it looks. Of course, the instant sun-kissed glow it delivers looks even better.

For more information on Everything Bronzing Drops by Dr. Barbara Sturm you can visit their official website.