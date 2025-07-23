The Fantastic Four: First Steps (spoiler free) review: Another step in the right direction for the MCU

Another Fantastic Four movie you say? That’s right. They tried in 2005 and 2007, with Jessica Alba and Chris Evans, to mixed results. And then rebooted it completely in 2015 with Michael B Jordan and Jamie Bell to….horrific results. But here we are one movie away from the eagerly awaited Avengers: Doomsday and the Marvel Cinematic Universe is rebooting Marvel’s favourite quartet yet again. And is it worth it?

Set in its own 1960s-inspired, retro‑futuristic corner of Marvel, this version of the Fantastic Four exists completely separate from the well-known Avengers universe we know so well. We’re introduced to Sue Storm aka Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby) her brother Johnny – Human Torch (Joseph Quinn), her husband Reed Richards – Mr Fantastic (Pedro Pascal) and of course their adopted brother Ben Grimm or The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach). As the sole protectors of their universe, the four of them face the ultimate dilemma as a silver surfer Shalla-Bal (Julia Garner) arrives to warn them that their planet is marked for death, unless they pay the ultimate sacrifice.

Thankfully First Steps is safely the best Fantastic Four movie we’ve ever had. Finally, we have an easily digestible Fantastic Four story with coherent dialogue. But, in comparison to the other attempts at launching Marvel’s first family, that’s not the most challenging feat. When compared to the wider, ever-growing pantheon of superhero movies, some may be disappointed that this entry might feel a bit risk-adverse.

Coming straight off the back of Thunderbolts, which had a unique, grimy “punk rock” attitude that many loved or even DC’s recent Superman which played like a real-life chaotic page-to-screen comic book, Fantastic Four: First Steps plays a little on the safe side. There’s not even much of the Marvel’s classic humour which is present in most of their best work, even if it sometimes goes awry (Looking at you, Thor: Love & Thunder and Quantumania). In fact, everything plays out just as you’d expect, particularly within the final act.

Thank god for Human Torch, who gets a lot to do, because a particularly disappointing aspect is how little we some of our heroes get to show off their fantastic abilities, specifically Reed Richards, who we rarely see stretching anything other than that brilliant mind of his.

But Fantastic Four: First Steps does have a lot of warmth and heart. The cast, particularly Vanessa Kirby and Julie Garner, do a lot of the heavy lifting, bringing their iconic characters to life. The beautifully realised retro-futuristic tone sets it apart from the rest of the universe and Michael Giacchino’s score is a real stand out. After some risks that didn’t pay off with fans and a wobbly few years at the box office, maybe “safe” is exactly Marvel Studios needs right now.