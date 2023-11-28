Big Brother’s Henry and Jordan confirm major relationship update

Big Brother favourites Henry Southan and Jordan Sangha have given fans a huge update on their relationship status.

During their time on the ITV show, the pair were involved in an apparent “love triangle” with Matty Simpson, before Jordan and Henry became closer.

They shared several kisses on-screen, and fans even coined #Jenry to share their love of the duo.

Since leaving the Big Brother, they have been spending more time together, with things taking a romantic turn by going on some dates.

“The ‘bf’ term might now be applicable…” – Jordan Sangha

Now, it’s surprisingly Jordan who has been the one to confirm things have gone to the next step.

In a post shared on his Instagram Story around 1am on Monday (27 November), the 26-year-old wrote: “The ‘bf’ term might now be applicable…

“And I cannot stop smiling.”

Jordan posted a huge update about his relationship with Henry (Image: Instagram/@jordan.sangha)

Jordan also took to his grid to post a snap from Big Brother with Henry’s arms wrapped around him.

“From instant ‘sizing each other up’ (see velvet jackets) to something incredibly, indescribably special 💜,” Jordan wrote in the caption.

Henry sweetly replied in the comments: ‘I’m so grateful to @bbuk for bringing us together ❤️ p.s. I knew you were a soppy bastard really.”

It comes after Henry recently spoke to Attitude about his experience in the Big Brother house, and forming a “super strong connection” with Jordan.

He told us: “To have met someone like Jordan, I never expected to come into the process for that.

“I thought I was going to learn a lot about sort of like different people from all walks of life, and then I’ve come out with this super strong sort of connection.”

Henry teased his plans to see Jordan shortly after our interview earlier this month, adding: “I’m taking a bottle of wine over. I’m really excited to see him, we’ve missed each other!”