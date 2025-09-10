Jonny Woo’s Un-Royal Variety returns after seven years and is ‘brasher and more unruly than ever’

Jonny Woo‘s Un-Royal Variety will return this November after a seven-year hiatus, taking over Soho Theatre Walthamstow for three nights this November.

Created and hosted by Woo since 2017, the entertainer is one of London’s leading alternative cabaret performers, and their show, celebrates just that.

From alternative cabaret to underground performance art, the show will feature an international line-up of headliners and rising queer stars… for adults only!

“Bigger, bolder, brasher and more unruly than ever” – Jonny Woo on the return of his cabaret show

Un-Royal Variety Creator Jonny Woo said in a news release: “It’s back. Bigger, bolder, brasher and more unruly than ever. I’ve joined forces with Soho Theatre to bring my Un-Royal Variety to their stunning new 1000-seat venue in Walthamstow, with a sensational international line-up.”

Leading the event is underground pop icon Peaches, alongside comedian, Strictly Come Dancing competitor and the very well dressed Jayde Adams, cabaret royalty Myra DuBois, US cabaret legend Dina Martina, 2025 Edinburgh Comedy Award winner Sam Nicoresti and Melbourne International Comedy Festival award-winner Garry Starr.

Running 13 to 15 November, special guest musical acts include Ivo Dimchev on opening night, David McAlmont on the Friday and Betty Boo on the Saturday.

“A theatrical happening like nothing else” – Woo on his Un-Royal Variety show

You can expect a fusion of drag and dance from East London’s queer scene – including Drag Race UK star Asttina Mandella and more. Glastonbury’s notorious NYC Downlow troupe will also perform a set.

Woo added: “Now in its fourth incarnation, Jonny Woo’s Un-Royal Variety is a theatrical happening like nothing else. A loving pastiche of the great variety shows of the past… injected with a huge dose of wild, alternative, sexy and provocative queer cabaret, music and jaw-dropping variety.”

Speaking exclusively to Attitude earlier this year, the cabaret star said: “I don’t put myself up on a pedestal in drag unless it’s naked with a firework in my ass,” giving a hint of what audiences can expect from the show this winter.

Tickets are available now for on the official Soho Theatre website. Are you ready for an unapologetically raucousness winter night out?