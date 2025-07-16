Happy International Drag Day: 5 drag artists that haven’t been on Drag Race but are booked and busy

International Drag Day is an annual celebration that aims to celebrate and recognise drag art from all around the world on 16 July. Today is that day! A day to celebrate the wigs, lashes, tucks, and the talents of queens and kings who turn out the party without ever needing a RuPaul Drag Race runway.

Here are five drag performers that have caught Attitude’s eye:

Tiana Biscuit: she burns this goddamned house right down

Tiana Biscuit (Image: Yellowbelly)

Tiana Biscuit is a South London-based queen who turns every stage into the West End. Using drag as a medium for her lifelong passion for performance, she told Attitude: “Being on stage is what I’ve wanted to do since I was a baby, so to combine that with my love of costume, hair, and all things sparkly — it’s like the best of both worlds.”

Inspired by musical theatre (with a special shoutout to icon Jodie Prenger), Tiana is headlining her second one-woman show Hello, Tiana! tonight. “I love being queer, I love bringing people queer joy, and to get to call this my job is the best feeling I could ask for,” she beams.

Our favourite Tiana moment? It’ll have you howling — louder than Tiana herself in this viral TikTok where she belted ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ better than Sophie Ellis-Bextor. Honestly, we prefer Tiana’s cover… she hit notes most gays couldn’t reach alone — if you catch our drift.

Sophia Stardust: the sky is the limit

Sophia Stardust (Image: Molly Baigent)

You’ve truly never met anyone like Sophia Star Dust — a chaotic galactic force of nature with enough sparkle and star quality to send your smile into orbit (blasting). Sophia is the kind of queen who makes gravity optional, especially when you see her death dropping off stages, leaping into crowds at G-A-Y.

At just 16, she was introduced to Drag Race, and her dream was ignited. By 18, she skipped drama school, chose rhinestones over textbooks, and launched herself into drag full-time. Now, she’s lighting up stages and timelines alike with charisma that’s out of this world.

Speaking to Attitude, Sophia said of their non-drag persona, who they refer to in the third person: “Drag is so important because of how much it helped himself as Brandon. The confidence, drive, passion. He has worked so hard to get to where he is today and cannot wait for what’s next.”

One moment that caught Attitude’s attention was her annual social media post commemorating the anniversary of her mother’s passing. The heartfelt tribute offers a glimpse into the emotional reality behind the performer’s creative wildness — revealing a rare, vulnerable layer beneath the camp.

Jonny Woo: ‘I don’t put myself up on a pedestal in drag unless it’s naked with a firework in my ass’

Jonny Woo (Image: Tyler Kelly wearing Allen and Acock)

“I don’t put myself up on a pedestal in drag unless it’s naked with a firework in my ass,” says Jonny, the kind of artist who inspires you to throw off convention, let loose and get wonderfully wild. Starting off in New York City in 2000 Jonny told Attitude: “I always felt a bit scrawny and scruffy. No pecs. So I ran about in jockstrap, heel and football socks with make-up smeared across my face and glitter in my beard.”

“I want my drag to give people permission to go crazy, be wild, and not take themselves too seriously,” Jonny added.

One unforgettable moment? Having sex in “full serving wench drag” behind a hay bale at Glastonbury. “There were petticoats hiding everything, honest officer.”

Beneath the scruff and chaos, Johnny loves the glamour of big chiffon dresses and flowing wigs, dressed by couturiers like Jacqui Potato and Max Allen. ” Even this bearded brute likes to be pretty sometimes too.”

Tiara Skye: ‘Street walker, queer talker’

You might have seen her strutting through Soho: she is part “street walker”, part “queer talker”. The hilarious Tiara Skye – impossible to miss and even harder to forget. Armed with a mic, quick wit, and a fierce sense of humour, this South African-born, London-based transgender queen has turned the streets into her stage and passersby into her audience.

From asking the public “Can you name five Black celebrities?” to handing out tongue-in-cheek prizes (“a trip to Uranus or mine?!”), Tiara has gone viral for her fearless public exposure. But it’s not just TikTok and pavements she’s conquered — she’s taken her charisma to the big leagues, recently appearing on the main stage at Mighty Hoopla… *add stage walker to her list of talents!*

From strength to strength — or should we say stage to stage — Tiara is a rising star with a quick tongue and even quicker sprint in heels… see what we mean below.

Dairy King: ‘Dua Lipa complimented my udder’

Dairy King (Image: Roxy Lee)

Meet Dairy King, the half-cow, half-milkman drag sensation churning out chaos and camp by the gallon. Bursting onto the scene through the iconic Man Up drag king competition, Dairy King credits the show for “kickstarting my drag career’” and for uniting a herd of lifelong friends: “We all sort of fell together at exactly the right time in our lives.”

Speaking exclusively to Attitude they said: “I’ve been onstage with Cyndi Lauper. I’ve curated a silent tour at the welcome collection. I’ve been called an insult to breastfeeding women. Dua Lipa complimented my udder and I ignored her because I didn’t know who that straight girl was.”

Recalling a moment where someone asked them “is this supposed to be normal?” The cow, milkman hybrid told attitude “No. No it’s not.”

But beyond the laughs and lactose, it is the community that keeps their drag cowbell ringing: “It’s a cliché, but the best thing about it is the community. I only do this so that I have friends — I don’t even really like being onstage!”

In a world where drag artists bring wit, visibility and joy to the stage, it’s more important than ever to support our queens.