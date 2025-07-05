PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe 2025, supported by British Airways: The best red carpet outfits, in 15 images

The PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe 2025, supported by British Airways went off with a bang today (Friday 4 July 2025) — and as always, our guests rose to the occasion, sartorially speaking.

Our event at The Peninsula London celebrated the very best of the LGBTQ community — from everyday heroes making a powerful impact on equality, to four public figures using their platforms to drive positive change.

Jason Patel (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates) Yungblud (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates) Bambi Thug (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Hosted by funnyman Tom Allen, the event also featured a performance from ‘Boys’ singer Frankie Grande, and special appearances from Juice actor Russell Tovey and Hollywood star Luke Evans.

Before the celebrations began, the red carpet set the stage. Here are our favourite looks of the day!

Ella Morgan

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Ella Vaday

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Tyreece Nye

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Andy Bell

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Jordan Gray

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Frankie Grande

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Bel Priestley

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Ian ‘H’ Watkins

Jayde Adams

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Bradley Riches

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Charlie Craggs

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Juno Dawson

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Lady Phyll

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

