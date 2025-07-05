 Skip to main content

5 July 2025

PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe 2025, supported by British Airways: The best red carpet outfits, in 15 images

Yungblud, Dame Kelly Holmes, Erasure's Andy Bell and Carla Antonelli were among those honoured at today's event at the Peninsula London

By Jamie Tabberer

(Images: Attitude/Kit Oates)
Attendees at our event today at the Peninsula London (Images: Attitude/Kit Oates)

The PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe 2025, supported by British Airways went off with a bang today (Friday 4 July 2025) — and as always, our guests rose to the occasion, sartorially speaking.

Our event at The Peninsula London celebrated the very best of the LGBTQ community — from everyday heroes making a powerful impact on equality, to four public figures using their platforms to drive positive change.

Jason Patel (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)
Yungblud (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)
Bambi Thug (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)
To order issue 365 of Attitude with Yungblud on the cover, click here.

Hosted by funnyman Tom Allen, the event also featured a performance from ‘Boys’ singer Frankie Grande, and special appearances from Juice actor Russell Tovey and Hollywood star Luke Evans.

Before the celebrations began, the red carpet set the stage. Here are our favourite looks of the day!

Ella Morgan

Ella Morgan
Ella Vaday

Ella Vaday
Tyreece Nye

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Andy Bell

Andy Bell
Jordan Gray

Jordan Gray
Frankie Grande

Frankie Grande
Bel Priestley

bel preistley
Ian ‘H’ Watkins

Jayde Adams

Jayde Adams
Bradley Riches

Bradley riches
Charlie Craggs

Charlie Craggs
Juno Dawson

Juno Dawson
Lady Phyll

Lady Phyll
To find out more about the Pride Awards, check out issue 365 of Attitude magazine, available to order online here and alongside 15 years of back issues on the free Attitude app.

Yungblud on the new cover of attitude
