Jonathan Bennett says Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams and more are 99% up for Mean Girls sequel, playing parents

Jonathan Bennett says a Mean Girls sequel could see Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, and the original cast return – this time as parents – with “99 per cent of the cast” ready to go.

The original gay cult classic starred Lohan, McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, Daniel Franzese and Bennett in leading roles. The story was recently adapted into a 2024 musical starring Reneé Rapp as Regina George.

The Groomsmen actor appeared on the I’ve Never Said This Before podcast with host Tommy DiDario yesterday (4 November), where he described his interest in a potential follow-up.

“I think Aaron would be straight” – Jonathan Bennett on his Mean Girls’s character Aaron Samuels in potential sequel

His character, Adam Samuels, plays the secondary school hunk, boyfriend of school monarch Regina George in the first film. Bennett was asked if he’d like his character to be gay in a sequel.

“I think Aaron would be straight,” Bennett replied, “because you wouldn’t go and change the narrative of Aaron Samuels because Jonathan Bennett is gay. You keep the narrative of Aaron Samuels because that’s the story.”

Despite his own interest in a potential sequel, he commented on his fellow cast members: “I know that everyone wants to. I know that 99 percent of the cast is like, Let’s go!”

“Almost all the guys from Mean Girls are gay” – Bennett on his Mean Girls’s castmates Daniel Franzese and Rajiv Surendra being also gay

As well as Bennett, Franzese, who played Damian, and Rajiv Surendra, who starred as Kevin G, are also gay.

“First of all, how weird is this: Almost all the guys from Mean Girls are gay. And Mean Girls is one of the gayest cult classic movies of all time,” said the 44-year-old actor. “So let’s think about that. What came first, the gay or the Mean Girls?” he quipped.

Bennett publicly came out in 2017, following Franzese, who came out three years earlier in 2014.

“I was afraid that my fans were going to revolt” – Bennett on coming out as gay in 2017

Speaking to the Daily Mail in light of his upcoming return in the Finding Mr. Christmas series, he said he was scared of the consequences of coming out.

“For me, I was afraid that my fans were going to revolt because I was Aaron Samuels,” he said. “I was the hunk from Mean Girls.”

He added: “And the funny part is, the exact opposite happened when I came out: 99.9 percent were so excited to celebrate me.”

Bennett said he envisioned a sequel where the original “mean girls” are now moms, and he plays a high school teacher managing their children.