Lindsay Lohan hints at music return in Rylan interview – 20 years after releasing last album

Lindsay Lohan has hinted at a long-awaited return to music during an interview with Rylan – 20 years after releasing her last album.

Joined by Jamie Lee Curtis to promote Freakier Friday, the highly-anticipated sequel to Disney’s 2003 classic Freaky Friday, Lohan opened up about stepping back into the spotlight both on screen and on stage.

“You’ve gone back to music in this film, you’re a rock star,” Rylan said, referring to Lohan’snew role in the movie. “What was it like being up on stage again?”

“It was really fun,” Lohan replied. “It was nice to have that moment. Especially with the band being back together. It was nice to be with everyone and experience that again.”

“Soon! Maybe… You never know,” Lindsay Lohan on new music

When Rylan pushed further, asking, “Can we see a bit more music?” she teased: “I don’t know. Soon! Maybe… You never know.”

It’s the first proper hint from Lohan that she might be dusting off the mic again, 20 years after she launched her pop career in the mid-2000s.

Her 2004 debut album Speak – featuring the fan-favourite single ‘Rumors’ – went platinum in the US and cemented her as a bona fide teen pop sensation alongside her acting fame.

Musical endeavours

A year later, she released her second album, A Little More Personal (Raw), showcasing her songwriting with tracks like ‘Confessions of a Broken Heart (Daughter to Father)’.

Though she never officially quit music, Lohan’s pop career took a backseat as she focused on acting, fashion, and more recently, motherhood.

While she released a standalone single titled ‘Back to Me’ in 2020, a third album never materialised.

Lindsay’s Lohanaissance

In 2022, she signed a multi-film deal with Netflix and starred in the festive rom-com Falling for Christmas, marking a major return to Hollywood after a decade out of the limelight.

Now, Freakier Friday is shaping up to be another key moment in the Lohanaissance. In the sequel, Lohan reprises her role as Anna Coleman, the rebellious daughter who switches bodies with her buttoned-up mum Tess, played by Jamie. But this time, Anna is all grown up – and a rock star in her own right.

Fans of the original film will remember Lohan’s iconic guitar solo during the Battle of the Bands scene, which sparked rumours of a music career even before ‘Rumors’ dropped later that year. And it appears that Freakier Friday – released today (August 8) brings things full circle.