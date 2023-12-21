Rachel McAdams explains absence from Mean Girls reunion

The head of the plastics, Rachel McAdams, has explained why she didn’t join her Mean Girls costars in a recent reunion.

Most of the cast of the popular 2004 teen comedy reunited for a series of Walmart ads aimed at promoting the brand’s Black Friday deals.

Among those returning to reprise older versions of their characters were Lindsay Lohan, Lacey Chabert, Amanda Seyfried, Rajiv Surendra, and Daniel Franzese. But one person was noticeably missing. McAdams as Regina George.

Fans were disappointed to not see her, as were we, but the actress has finally explained what happened.

Asked by Variety during a recent interview she said: “I don’t know; I guess I wasn’t that excited about doing a commercial if I’m being totally honest. A movie sounded awesome, but I’ve never done commercials, and it just didn’t feel like my bag.

“Also…I didn’t know that everyone was doing it. I would, of course, always love to be part of a ‘Mean Girls’ reunion and hang with my plastics, but yeah, I found that out later.”

It also turns out that McAdams was looking at a possible cameo of sorts in the upcoming movie adaptation of the musical version of Mean Girls. All were penned by Tina Fey, who consulted with The Notebook star on what the role could be in the movie musical.

“Tina and I sort of dabbled with a few ideas, but it was tough to make it all work in the end,” McAdams told Variety. “I was really down for whatever she wanted to do. I think the direction it went in will be fantastic and I cannot wait to see it.”

The Mean Girls movie musical will be released in UK cinemas on 19 January 2024.