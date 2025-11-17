JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes pose with Big Brother’s controversial Caroline Monk after trans scandal

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes posed for photographs backstage with controversial former Big Brother housemate Caroline Monk at the Big Brother 2025 finale last weekend (14 November).

JoJo, who was last week’s Late and Live house guest panelist, was pictured with multiple cast members from this year’s series, including Zelah Glasson, Sam Ashby, Caroline and more.

In an Instagram post, the pair looked content together, with Caroline writing, “Love JoJo Siwa, what a cutie pie.”

Monk misgendered transgender housemate Zelah Glasson in the season’s most gut-wrenching scene

JoJo, who was in the Celebrity Big Brother house earlier this year, where she met her now-boyfriend Hughes, is queer herself, so it took followers by surprise that she would pose contently with the reality TV star.

The 56-year-old was part of a butt-clenching episode earlier in the series, where she was issued a formal warning by Big Brother for using “offensive” and “unacceptable” language, misgendering transgender housemate Zelah.

During a game of spin the bottle with her fellow housemates, the awkward exchange began when Caroline asked Zelah: “If you had a cock, what would you do with it?”

“She’s a girl” – Caroline misgendering trans Big Brother housemate Zelah

The uncomfortable interaction escalated when Caroline asked pansexual housemate Nancy Nocerino, “If you could shag anyone in this house on a desert island… who would you shag?”

Nancy said that Zelah would be her answer to Caroline’s question. “She’s a girl,” Caroline replied loudly, causing housemates to physically cringe. “But you haven’t got a willy though, have you,” she continued.

Zelah soon after removed himself from the game, speaking to Big Brother in the diary room: “It’s kind of why I didn’t want to tell anyone from the get-go, because once people know, their true perceptions of you come out,” said the 25-year-old.

“I can’t remember the last time words hurt me like that” – Zelah speaking to Big Brother after Caroline called them a “girl”

“I’m so down to have open conversations about things,” the trans fitness content creator added. “I’m so down for people asking questions. I think that’s really important because with silence comes divisiveness. But sometimes my openness can come at the expense of my own feelings.”

Zelah continued: “That really hit. I can’t remember the last time words hurt me like that.”

Since coming out of the house, the ‘Karma’ singer has had a complicated relationship with her LGBTQ+ fans after she ended her relationship with non-binary partner Kath Ebbs for Hughes.

“These beautiful non-binary people are who I feel the most like” – JoJo Siwa on her own identity on Celebrity Big Brother

In the house, she reflected on her own identity, stating: “[I have] met a lot of people in my life that are non-binary, and these beautiful non-binary people are who I feel the most like and… I don’t know, it’s not something I want to say about myself yet, but it’s something that is confusing.”

Since Monk was evicted from the show on 7 November, she has joined the social media platform X, posting her introduction: “Just joined X, let the trolls have a field day.”

The Big Brother UK 2025 final aired on 14 November, bringing the housemates back together for the last Late and Live episode of the season.