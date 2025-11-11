JoJo Siwa breaks down as she remembers sparking romance with Chris Hughes on Big Brother: ‘That’s where it all happened’

JoJo Siwa broke down in tears on Big Brother Late and Live as she went behind the scenes on set and remembered where her romance with Chris Hughes began.

Siwa is this week’s Late and Live house guest panelist, with last night marking her first episode for the week ahead, where she reflected on hers and Hughes’ time in the house.

The couple, who first met earlier this year on Celebrity Big Brother, made their relationship official in June following a series of social media soft launches.

“The body remembers more than the brain does… it’s very emotional” – JoJo Siwa to Christ Hughes on being back on the Big Brother set

The ‘Karma’ singer told host Will Best she had butterflies being back on the ITV2 show: “I texted Christopher, and I said ‘the body remembers more than the brain does’… it’s very emotional.”

She continued: “Butterflies, emotional, I had memories pop up that I have completely forgotten about… it’s weird.”

Talking about housemates Elsa Rae and Markus John, who have similarly got into a romance in the house, Siwa offered her advice.

“I think as a person in the normal world you go ‘oh, I hope my parents like this person that I am dating,'” Siwa reflected, hinting at her on-screen romance.

“I have this whole relationship that I started in here” – Siwa reflecting on her romance with Hughes in the Big Brother house

“You’re in this house for a long time. You fall in love with this man, and you think ‘Oh I really hope my parents are liking this. Not only do I hope my parents are proud of me, which is what everyone wanted, but also I have this whole relationship that I started in here.'”

When co-panelist Riyadh Khalaf asked her if the letters from her parents would have helped her and her romance with the Love Island alum, she said: “No, because it wasn’t at the time,” claiming their relationship in the house was platonic.

She continued: “But after the fact when I got out and my family was like ‘we really cannot wait to meet Chris.’ That made me feel so happy… his brother and my mum were talking the entire time.”

Since their time on the celebrity edition of the reality TV show, family members have weighed in on the couple’s strong connection.

“I’m having a good cry” – Siwa on being emotional seeing where her and Hughes’ relationship begun

Hughes’ father told the Daily Mail in September: “It wouldn’t surprise us if they got married before Christmas,” after four months of the pair dating.

Later in the episode, Siwa went behind the scenes into the camera runs, looking at this year’s housemates in the hot tub, where she was visibly crying.

“I’m having a good cry,” said Siwa, “that’s where it all happened.”

“It’s overwhelming for a lot of reasons to see how this backstage is. But to see them in the hot tub. First of all, get out of my hot tub… that’s my hot tub,” he quipped.