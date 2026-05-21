Stephen Holroyd and Simon Mapals make history as Leeds’s first publicly gay Lord Mayor and Consort

Councillor Stephen Holroyd and his partner Simon Mapals have become the first publicly gay couple to serve as Lord Mayor of Leeds and Lord Mayor’s Consort.

On Wednesday (20 May), Holroyd was appointed the 132nd Lord Mayor of Leeds following the city council’s annual general meeting, replacing Councillor Dan Cohen.

As the first citizen of Leeds, Holroyd will take on numerous responsibilities. Politically neutral, he will act as an ambassador for the city, meeting with citizens and communities and chairing council meetings.

“I’m honoured to become the 132nd Lord Mayor of Leeds” – Stephen Holroyd celebrating the historic milestone

As per the Leeds City Council website, Holroyd celebrated the historic moment, describing Leeds as an “incredibly diverse city”.

He said: “I’m honoured to become the 132nd Lord Mayor of Leeds, especially as we continue to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the Royal Charter creating our city throughout 2026.”

“Leeds is an incredibly diverse city, and I’m looking forward to getting out into our communities and meeting as many people as possible, making new friends and drawing people together through celebrating our differences while embracing what binds us together as a city.”

As Lord Mayor of Leeds, Holroyd is supporting LGBTQ+ sexual health organisation, MESMAC

As Lord Mayor of Leeds, Holroyd has chosen two “incredible” charities to support during his term. One, MESMAC, is an LGBTQ+ community and sexual health organisation; the other, St Gemma’s Hospice, is a major Yorkshire end-of-life care provider.

For over 35 years MESMAC has offered a range of HIV support services, from testing to information about PrEP, and education on Undetectable = Untransmittable (U=U).

Holroyd said: “I’m equally honoured to be representing two incredible Leeds charities in MESMAC and St Gemma’s Hospice, who I hope to be able to raise much-needed funds to support their important work.”

His partner, Simon Mapals, will act as Lord Mayor’s Consort, accompanying Holroyd in his duties and offering support where appropriate.

Simon Mapals hopes to make new friends in his role as Leed’s first publicly Lord Mayor’s Consort

Making history as Leed’s first publicly gay Consort, he said: “I’m very honoured to become the Lord Mayor’s Consort and to support Stephen in his mayoral duties throughout the coming year.

“I really look forward to meeting the incredible and diverse communities of our city and making new friends along the way.”

Leeds follows other cities which have had publicly gay mayors, such as Manchester in 2016, when Councillor Carl Austin-Behan became the city’s first publicly gay Lord Mayor.