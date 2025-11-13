JoJo Siwa’s ex Kath Ebbs launches sexual wellness Heartbreak Club kit: ‘I’ve been through so much’

JoJo Siwa‘s ex, Kath Ebbs, has launched the Heartbreak Club kit with sexual wellness brand Normal, offering their advice to others going through breakups whilst reflecting on their own “heartbreak”.

The non-binary social media star, who went viral after Siwa broke up with them moments after leaving the Celebrity Big Brother house in April, is offering support, reflection prompts, practical tools, and advice to those struggling with love.

Ebbs describes the new product as more than just a journal, reflecting on their own breakup and noting that they wished they had something like this to get through a difficult time.

“I was so done with the patronising, half-assed, fluffy break-up advice” – Kath Ebbs about breaking up with JoJo Siwa

(Image: xingerxanger) (Image: xingerxanger) (Image: xingerxanger)

“I was so done with the patronising, half-assed, fluffy break-up advice. I never saw anything that actually helped,” said Ebbs.

“Break-up advice is usually all about ‘the revenge body,’ and clichés like ‘to get over them, you’ve got to get under someone else’ or ‘it takes half the amount of the relationship to really heal.’”

They continued: “Break-ups are universal, literally we all go through it… so why does the support still suck?”

“I’ve been through so much heartbreak and grief” – Ebbs on their previous relationships

(Image: xingerxanger)

Remembering their own experiences with love, Ebbs added: “I’ve been through so much heartbreak and grief and I wanted to create something that actually met people in their heartbreak, that felt like you were talking with a human, not just hearing the same old shit.”

Ebbs is currently in a relationship with Tilly Lucas‑Rodd, a non-binary Australian rules footballer for Hawthorn Football Club, going public with their relationship in August.

Lucas‑Rodd is the content creator’s first public relationship since Siwa reportedly ended things with Ebbs during the wrap party of the reality TV show, later entering a relationship with former housemate Chris Hughes.

Ebbs’ Heartbreak Club kit is available to order now via the official Normal website and select partners.

Contents of the Kit:



– 50+ cards divided into six sections: Emergency Care, Feel & Process, Tools & Activities, Learn & Grow, Support, Affirmations & Hacks

– A lined journal for reflection and processing emotions

– Kath’s personal breakup advice and learnings

– QR codes linking to videos, playlists, movement prompts and community resources