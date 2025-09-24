Heartstopper star Joe Locke says cast group chat isn’t as lively as fans imagine

Heartstopper star Joe Locke has revealed that the cast’s group chat is not quite as lively as fans might imagine.

The 22-year-old actor rose to stardom in the Netflix series in 2022, where he plays Charlie Spring. Since then, the show has enjoyed three successful seasons, with a film scheduled for release next year.

Locke portrays a secondary school student who later transitions into college life, alongside his on-screen boyfriend Nick Nelson, played by Kit Connor.

“It’s just if there’s an industry party” – Joe Locke on the purpose of the Heartstopper group chat

Speaking on the How to Fail with Elizabeth Day podcast, the actor explained that although the cast remains close, the group chat is far from buzzing with constant messages: “It’s not an active, active group chat,” he said.

“It’s just if there’s an industry party, everyone’s like, ‘Oh, you’re going to the Netflix party tonight?'” He also revealed that the chat’s name is ‘dinner at Fizz’s’.

Locke went on to speak candidly about the challenges of his success. Reflecting on his breakout role, he told the host: “I feel like an imposter in my career because I was not handed the job. I was just very lucky and I was very lucky that Heartstopper chose me and then I got a great agent and then I was lucky that other things fell into place.”

“For a long time I felt like I didn’t necessarily belong in the job” – Locke on his achievements as an actor

The West End actor added that it took time to view his achievements as earned rather than accidental: “For a long time I felt like I didn’t necessarily belong in the job that I’m in and so therefore I didn’t really believe that I could make a career out of it.

“I think there’s quite a lot of the times that I still find myself just feeling so grateful to be in the spaces I’m in that I forget that like, ‘oh no, I’ve actually worked quite hard to be here.'”

Since his breakout, Locke has remained busy. He recently joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Wiccan, the son of Scarlet Witch, in the Disney+ series Agatha All Along, starring alongside Patti LuPone, Aubrey Plaza and Kathryn Hahn.

This month, he also made his West End debut in Clarkston, written by Samuel D. Hunter. The young actor stars alongside Ruaridh Mollica and Sophie Melville, who complete the cast.

In the play, Locke plays Jake, a young man who meets a kindred spirit while working a night shift at Costco in a small American town. As their bond develops, the two begin to dream of a life beyond their current circumstances.

Clarkston is running at the Trafalgar Theatre until 22 November 2025. Tickets are on sale now.