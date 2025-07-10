Joe Locke to make West End debut in Clarkston this autumn

Joe Locke is set to make his West End debut this autumn in the UK premiere of Clarkston (nothing to do with Jeremy Clarkson nor his farm), a play by The Whale writer Samuel D. Hunter.

Locke, best known for his breakout role as Charlie Spring in Netflix’s Heartstopper, will star opposite Ruaridh Mollica and Sophie Melville.

In a news release, Locke said: “I’m thrilled to be making my West End debut in Clarkston, Samuel D. Hunter’s writing is so deeply human and honest that I immediately connected with the play when I read it. I can’t wait to bring this beautiful story to life and share it with audiences in London.”

The 21-year-old will play Jake, who meets a kindred spirit, Chris, while working a night shift at Costco in a small American town. As their bond grows, the two begin to dream of a life beyond their current circumstances.

“A story about love and friendship” – Samuel D. Hunter

Samuel D. Hunter said: “I couldn’t be more excited to bring Clarkston to London audiences, especially with this phenomenal cast and creative team. This play draws from themes of the vast and isolated American West and the colonial past of the United States, but it’s fundamentally a story about love and friendship in the midst of an unknown future, which is a pretty universal story these days.”

The West End show will be presented by Oliver Roth and LD Entertainment and directed by Jack Serio, who won great acclaim for his production of Uncle Vanya.

Oliver Roth and LD Entertainment said: “We’re so looking forward to introducing London audiences to Samuel D. Hunter’s voice, which has shaped New York’s downtown theatre scene for over 15 years, and to Jack Serio’s brilliant direction, which has quickly made waves as he emerges as one of the city’s most exciting new theatre makers.”

Rising to fame in 2022 with the release of Netflix’s Heartstopper, Locke recently completed a run on Broadway in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street and appeared in the Marvel series Agatha All Along, now streaming on Disney+.

Locke will return to the Heartstopper universe in its upcoming feature film, where he stars and serves as executive producer. A release date is yet to be announced.

A strictly limited run of Clarkston is planned for the West End this autumn. Further details, including venue and ticket information, will be available here.