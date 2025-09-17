Jade Thirlwall promises Little Mix reunion three years after hiatus: ‘If it’s the last thing I do’

Jade Thirlwall has promised Little Mix will reunite – although it’s still very much a work in progress.

The singer first rose to fame in 2011 when she was placed into the girl group during the eighth series of The X Factor. Alongside Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jesy Nelson, Little Mix quickly became one of the UK’s most successful girl bands. Over the course of more than a decade, they achieved five UK number-one singles, including ‘Wings’, ‘Black Magic’ and ‘Shout Out to My Ex’. Their discography boasts six top-five albums, and in 2021, they made history by becoming the first female group to win the BRIT Award for Best British Group.

But Nelson departed the group in 2020, citing mental health struggles and the pressures of fame. The remaining trio continued to perform and release music until 2022, when they announced a hiatus to pursue individual projects.

“You know it doesn’t matter how long that takes” – Jade Thirwall on wanting to bring the band back

Despite the break, Thirlwall has remained vocal about her desire to reunite the band. “There will be a Little Mix reunion if it’s the last thing I do,” she told Capital Buzz. “You know it doesn’t matter how long that takes.”

While the timeline for a reunion remains uncertain, each member has been busy carving out her own path. Edwards recently revealed she is expecting her second child with fiancé and professional footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Pinnock has also been active, releasing solo music and engaging in philanthropic work. Meanwhile, Thirlwall has been preparing for the release of her debut solo album, That’s Showbiz Baby!, which dropped last Friday (September 12).

She described the project as deeply personal, blending theatrical flair with introspective lyrics. Featuring tracks like ‘Angel of My Dreams’ and ‘Fantasy’, critics have praised its eclectic production and emotional depth.

“I was so in love with what we stood for. There’ll be a gap until we’re back – but we will be back” – Thirwall on reunion plans

To promote the album, Thirlwall is embarking on a UK and Ireland tour starting in October. Her promotional efforts have included some surprise gigs, including one in Newcastle that drew over 1,000 fans and caused traffic chaos.

The road to release wasn’t without challenges, though. Thirlwall was devastated when unfinished tracks from the album leaked online. “It’s theft,” she said. “You work so hard on that music, and it’s even worse when it’s a demo version, or not even finished.”

Still, her focus remains on the future. Whether it’s her solo success or the long-awaited Little Mix reunion, Thirlwall is determined to keep the spirit of the group alive. “I was so in love with what we stood for,” she told Rolling Stone UK. “There’ll be a gap until we’re back – but we will be back”.