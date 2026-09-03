Heated Rivalry raunchy stage parody unveils first look at its cast starring Diana Vickers and hockey hunks (EXCLUSIVE)

Deep-Heat Rivalry, an on-stage parody starring Jason Leigh Winter, Sario Solomon and Diana Vickers, has given Attitude an exclusive first-look at its cast in action.

Produced by Trevor Ashley and Paul Taylor-Mills, the adult panto will run from 11 September to 11 October 2026 at The Other Palace in London.

Deep-Heat Rivalry follows Shane Hollandaise (Solomon) and Ilya Stroganoff (Leigh Winter), a camp twist on the Heated Rivalry characters Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, as they fall deeply in love with each other.

Cast of Deep-Heat Rivalry

Sario Solomon (Image: Matt Crockett) Jason Leigh Winter (Image: Matt Crockett) Diana Vickers (Image: Matt Crockett) Ross Chisari (Image: Matt Crockett)

The stage production will feature a collection of kitsch supporting characters, with, in true panto fashion, Vickers cast as The Diva and Ross Chisari as Puck.

According to the official show synopsis: “Deep-Heat Rivalry follows sworn enemies Shane Hollandaise and Ilya Stroganoff – two outrageously talented, aggressively handsome hockey stars whose on-ice clashes are the stuff of legend.

“But behind the bruises, body checks, and barely concealed tension lies a secret neither of them is prepared for: they are madly, inconveniently, and spectacularly in love.”

Audiences can expect ballads, power plays and emotional meltdowns… in tiny towels.

Heated Rivalry season 2

The adult parody comes as Heated Rivalry season 2 films in Toronto, with leading actors Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie reprising their roles.

Also returning for the second season are François Arnaud as Scott, Robbie G.K. as Kip, Sophie Nélisse as Rose, Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova as Svetlana, Callan Potter as Hayden, Benjamin Roy as JJ, Kamilla Kowal as Hayden’s wife Jackie, and Christina Chang and Dylan Walsh as Shane’s parents.

Newcomers Daniel Diemer and Shaheen Jafargholi have been revealed to play Ryan Price and Fabian Salah from Rachel Reid’s Tough Guy book.

Emily Hampshire, Edvin Ryding, Robert Naylor, Sabrina Jalees and Priyanka have also been added to the Heated Rivalry season 2 cast, as well as Justice Smith and Charlie Gillespie.