Rachel Reid defends Justice Smith and Charlie Gillespie Heated Rivalry season 2 casting

Rachel Reid, author of Heated Rivalry, has defended the casting of Justice Smith and Charlie Gillespie for season 2 of the hit TV adaptation.

The pair were announced to star in the second series last week as Harris Drover, an openly gay social media manager for the ice hockey team the Ottawa Centaurs, and closeted bully-turned-lover Troy Barrett, based on Reid’s Role Model book.

Their story will run alongside returning protagonists Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie), based on Reid’s The Long Game, picking up roughly 10 years into their relationship.

Rachel Reid pushes back against Heated Rivalry season 2 casting backlash

Following the Heated Rivalry season 2 casting announcement, the author pushed back against the backlash, comparing it to that she received in season 1.

Reid wrote on her Instagram Story: “Thinking about all the people last summer who told me the casting for Ilya and Shane was wrong and bad…”

In the comments section under the announcement, fans of Reid’s gay hockey book series criticised Smith’s casting, comparing his physique to that of his character in the books.

Fans compare Justice Smith to his character in Reid’s book

“Bittersweet casting for Harris. Happy to see a person of colour, but sad he’s not on the thicker side like in the books,” wrote one.

“As a pudgy, non-athletic gay boy who grew up on an apple orchard, I’m a bit heartbroken, I can’t lie. I love Justice and I know he will be amazing, but losing that connection to Harris is bittersweet,” penned another.

Despite the turbulence online, Smith has remained positive, writing on his Instagram Story: “I am moved by the support and love I’m getting from fans in my DMs.”

Smith is moved by the support he has received from fans

He continued: “Fans who have welcomed me with open arms and who already feel a responsibility to protect me.”

“I am honoured to play a character you all care about deeply and I promise I will take good care of him if you give me the chance. I am beyond excited for this experience.”

François Arnaud and Robbie G.K.’s characters, Scott and Kip, are also tipped to make a return.

Arnaud told WWD: “I can tell you that there’s more of Scott, but I can’t tell you in what capacity. There are various things at play.”

When is Heated Rivalry season 2 coming out?

Filming for Heated Rivalry season 2 is slated to begin in August 2026 and is scheduled for an April 2027 release via Sky in the UK.