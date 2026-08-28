Kit Connor, Will Poulter and Manu Ríos’ queer horror Rapture receives new filming date

The queer medieval horror film Rapture, starring Kit Connor (Heartstopper), Will Poulter (Midsommar) and Manu Ríos (Elite), is reportedly moving forward, with filming scheduled to begin in October 2026.

According to a new listing from Production Weekly, filming is now scheduled to begin later this year, after production was originally expected to start in 2025.

Rapture is set in Yorkshire in 1348 and follows a group of monks as they confront a plague that transforms its victims into undead “revenants” – medieval zombies.

Rapture plot

As infected outsiders seek refuge at the abbey, the monks are forced to decide whether to help the sick or protect the monastery and its knowledge, leading to conflict, betrayal and violence.

Speaking to Them last year, director Jordan Tannahill said the story will centre on “the deep, passionate relationship between these two young monks who have grown up together.”

“It’s queer body horror. I think all three of those actors I mentioned – among some other great performers, some of whom are also queer – are going to give these exciting performances that we haven’t seen from them before.”

Director Jordan Tannahill describes the film as “juicy” and “terrifying”

Tannahill said he hopes the film will be a “juicy” and “terrifying” watch. At the time, Rapture was in pre-production, and it is still listed as such on IMDb.

“I’m just really excited to share this story with the world,” said Tannahill.

It has not yet been revealed which actors will play the two queer monks, although fans will be hoping that two of the film’s heartthrobs – Connor, Poulter or Ríos – will be involved in the romance.

Rapture will be Jordan Tannahill’s feature directorial debut. Elevation Pictures, 2AM and Brookstreet Pictures are producing, with Lamb cinematographer Eli Arenson attached as director of photography.

Release date

There is currently no official release date for Rapture.