Hit gay podcast Homo Sapiens hosts free dog walking event

Homo Sapiens, the hit gay podcast hosted by Chris Sweeney, has launched a free dog-walking event at Regent’s Bar & Kitchen in London.

With the podcast having amassed more than six million downloads, the community gathering marks the next step in Homo Sapiens’ growing network.

The twice-yearly event brings listeners together offline and creates a space for the LGBTQ+ community and beyond to connect in person.

Homo Sapiens next free dog-walking event

Homo Sapiens dog walk (Image: Provided) Homo Sapiens dog walk (Image: Provided) Homo Sapiens dog walk (Image: Provided)

The first walk was a huge success. The next stroll is set for 12 September at 1pm, giving podcast listeners and their four-legged friends the chance to meet and socialise.

No dog, no problem. Sweeney reassures listeners that there will be plenty of pooches to go around for those looking for some cuddles and a furry friend to accompany them on the walk.

Homo Sapiens has already welcomed a huge variety of celebrity guests, including Doctor Who and Tip Toe creator Russell T Davies, Titanique star Layton Williams and Attitude‘s very own editor-in-chief, Cliff Joannou.

Homo Sapiens podcast episodes

The Homo Sapiens podcast releases new episodes, mostly, every Thursday, available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and more.

According to the official podcast website, the show explores “the world from a Queer perspective: Conversations, Stories, and a good old laugh with LGBTQ+ icons, allies, and of course, our lovely listeners.”

To join the Homo Sapiens dog walk, a sign-up page is available on Eventbrite… who knows what star you might bump into!