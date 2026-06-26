Diana Vickers reveals comeback hit with M&S for National Picky Bits Day (EXCLUSIVE)

Diana Vickers is back with a new version of the viral ‘Picky Bits‘ song, reuniting with podcast co-host and best friend Chiara Hunter for an M&S campaign celebrating National Picky Bits Day.



The singer and actor stars alongside Hunter in a new music video filmed inside an M&S Foodhall, following the unexpected success of the pair’s original track, which went viral last year. The upbeat campaign returns ahead of National Picky Bits Day tomorrow (27 June), with M&S once again leaning into Britain’s love of grazing boards, snack plates and the increasingly popular “picky tea”.



M&S says it sells more than 140 million packs of picky bits every year, including over 35 million pots of dip. The campaign also highlights new additions to its summer food range, including Mini Fuet sausages and Buttermilk Ranch Dip, alongside sharing options such as Topped Chicken Tikka Dip and Topped Mezze Dip.



Speaking to Attitude as she gears up for National Picky Bits Day, Vickers spills the tea on a shopping mishap that had her doing the “walk of shame”, an M&S dinner party with Celine Dion karaoke, and shares, wholeheartedly, what the LGBTQ+ community means to her this Pride Month.

Attitude: Upon your release of Ice Cream, you told Attitude it was “a musical love letter to the gays and the girlies”. How has the LGBTQ+ community impacted your career?

Diana Vickers: Honestly, so much. They’ve been with me from day dot and have seen me through every chapter of my career. They’ve always been my biggest hype team. They just make me feel so loved and celebrated, and whenever I’m around the gays and the girlies, I’m just happy. I did Mighty Hoopla this year and was honestly so overwhelmed seeing that sea of thousands of people who’d come to watch. It was such a special moment. And honestly, Mighty Hoopla in itself is just the happiest place on earth. It’s full of love, joy and acceptance. You can just be whoever the hell you want to be with zero judgment… and who doesn’t want that?

What does a dinner party hosted by Diana Vickers look like?

Well I do actually love cooking, but because it’s summer I’d lean fully into an M&S spread. We’d have a huge table covered with all my favourite picky bits (and I’d make my couscous and sweet potato salad to go with it because that’s one of my favourites).

We’d be outside on my roof, the table would be dressed with wildflowers and candles, everyone’s helping themselves, and the rosé would definitely be flowing. I’m usually a red wine girl, but in this weather it’d have to be a really crisp white. Then at some point that karaoke machine is coming out and we’ll all be belting out Celine Dion. That’s pretty much my perfect evening.

What’s your dream picky bits platter?

Oh, obviously I’m going straight to M&S. I’m obsessed with their new chicken tikka masala dip. Oh my gosh… get in my mouth. I could honestly eat that as a meal. I’d have some really creamy hummus, aioli and bread (stun), and I’m currently in a massive vine leaf obsession, so they have to be on there too. Then the M&S pitta chips because I’m absolutely mad on them. I’d definitely have some hot picky bits as well, so get the prawn pil pil in there. Then every kind of cheese you can think of. The smellier the better. And you’ve got to have a chicken cocktail sausage. I just think if you’re doing picky bits properly, you’ve got to have a sausage in there. It just feels traditional!

A popular question in ’90s pop mags was to ask singers what kind of biscuit they would be. In that spirit, what biscuit would you be and why?

I’d be a chocolate teacake. I love them, for a start! They’re a little bit unexpected, there’s lots going on, there’s a bit of chocolate, marshmallow and biscuit.

They’re light and fun, but they’ve still got that crunchy biscuit at the bottom that keeps everything grounded. A nice, sturdy base.

M&S has some fabulously named items, such as the “Chunked N’ Loaded Custard Cream Cookie”. If you had a branded item, what would it be and what would you call it?

I’d definitely be a dip. I just think the dip is the hero of the picky bits platter. You can dip absolutely everything in it. Bread? Dip. Crisps? Dip. Chicken cocktail sausage? Dip. Honestly, if there’s a dip involved, I’m happy. It just brings everything together and makes everything taste better. I’d call it Diana’s Drippin Dip. It’d be ridiculously creamy, full of flavour and the sort of thing you accidentally eat straight out of the pot with a spoon because it’s that good.

Shopping in this heat can cause a range of unpleasantries in stores across the country. Have you ever had an awkward trolley encounter?

It’s not a trolley, it’s a basket incident. I’ve paid for all my shopping, picked up my bags… and somehow completely forgotten I was still carrying the shopping basket. I’ve literally got halfway home before realising, “Hang on… I’ve still got the bloody basket in my hand!!!”

I think I’ve just started treating it like it’s my handbag. Then I’ve had to do the walk of shame back to the supermarket to return it. I think the heat maybe had me all disoriented. So embarrassing!

If you could go back to The X Factor, what would you do differently?

Honestly, I don’t know if I’d change much because I was only 16 and it taught me so much. But I do wish I’d enjoyed it more. I used to get so anxious before the live shows, and even now, before live TV or performing live, I still get really nervous. Looking back, I wish I’d trusted myself a bit more and soaked it all in instead of spending so much time worrying.

What does Pride mean to you?

Pride, to me, is love, joy and community. It’s where everyone can show up exactly as they are, without judgement, and that’s such a beautiful thing. It’s a celebration, but it’s also a reminder of how important visibility and acceptance are. It’s also a hell of a party!

How do you show up as an LGBTQ+ ally?

I just really hope that, whether it’s through my music shows or just as a person and a friend, I create a space where people feel safe, accepted and able to be completely themselves. I also think it’s really important to speak up when it matters, especially when it might be easier for other people to stay silent. At the end of the day, everyone deserves to feel seen, respected, and celebrated for exactly who they are.