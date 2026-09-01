George Michael’s lost Faith Tour concert film is coming to UK cinemas

A previously lost concert film documenting George Michael’s first solo tour will be released in UK cinemas this autumn.

George Michael: The Faith Tour has been assembled from footage recorded during two performances at the Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy in May 1988, when Michael was touring in support of his debut solo album, Faith.

The film will arrive in UK and Irish cinemas on 6 November. Universal Pictures is handling distribution in the UK and Ireland. A US theatrical release will follow on 11 December.

George Michael: The Faith Tour was filmed using 14 cameras on 35mm film across two nights in Paris

The project was announced earlier this year after the concert footage, which had long been considered lost, was restored and remastered. It was filmed using 14 cameras on 35mm film across two nights in Paris.

Crosswalk has now released a trailer for the film ahead of its theatrical run.

An official synopsis describes the project as “an electric concert film featuring recently rediscovered, never-before-seen footage of the global superstar at the Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy during the European leg of the Faith Tour in 1988.”

It adds: “A triumph in archival filmmaking, George Michael: The Faith Tour transforms footage assembled from a 14-camera shoot captured on 35mm film over two nights into an extraordinary cinematic event and audio experience.”

The Faith Tour was Michael’s first solo concert run

The film was directed by Andy Morahan and David Austin, both of whom previously worked with Michael. Morahan directed music videos including “Faith”, “Careless Whisper” and “Last Christmas”, while Austin directed George Michael: Freedom Uncut and George Michael at the Palais Garnier, Paris.

A previously unheard interview with Michael will provide voiceover, while photographs taken by Herb Ritts and behind-the-scenes footage from the “Faith” music video will also feature.

The film will begin with Finding Faith, an original short by Mary McCartney, which provides context around the tour and its significance.

Running for more than 100 shows across 16 countries, and choreographed by Paula Abdul, the Faith Tour was Michael’s first solo tour following his time in Wham!.

The cinema release will coincide with an 18-track live album

The cinema release will coincide with an 18-track live album featuring previously unreleased recordings from Michael’s solo career and Wham!. The album is being released by George Michael Entertainment and Sony Music Entertainment.

Michael released Faith in October 1987. The album won Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards and generated four US No. 1 singles, including ‘Faith’ and ‘Father Figure’.

Earlier this year, Sony Music and George Michael Entertainment released multiple new editions of Michael’s Faith album, including a red and black marble 2LP, a picture disc, standard black vinyl formats, and an audio Blu-ray.

George Michael: The Faith Tour is scheduled for UK and Irish cinemas from 6 November 2026.