Luke Evans on learning to let go of Hollywood’s labels: ‘It’s sand. It’s not going to last’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Luke Evans has learned to embrace the unpredictability of acting, no longer worrying about the labels the industry places on him.

From action star and leading man to romantic interest, Evans’ portfolio is nothing short of magnificent. He spoke to Attitude as he prepared to hang up his stockings as Dr Frank-N-Furter in Broadway’s The Rocky Horror Show and looked ahead to his next TV role, which will show him in a whole different light.

In his Attitude cover interview, Evans said he feels immensely proud of the variety he has brought to his work at this stage of his career, aged 47.

From humble beginnings, growing up working class in Aberbargoed, South Wales, to becoming one of the most celebrated hunks on stage and screen, Evans admitted he had learnt a hell of a lot.

Luke Evans learns to let go of industry expectations

Luke Evans for Attitude magazine (Image: Attitude/Taylor Miller)

His biggest takeaway? Not letting the expectations of the industry weigh so heavily on him. Evans gave a beautiful analogy to demonstrate his newfound perspective:

“It’s like sitting on a beach and being obsessed with getting sand on your towel,” he explained. “There was a time when I couldn’t bear it. Now, I’m just like, ‘It’s sand. It’s not going to last. Just let it be.’”

That mindset has helped Evans approach the future of his career without anxiety, accepting that the industry – and his place within it – will inevitably change.

“You never know what’s around the corner” – Evans on the inevitable change of his career

“Life is all about surprises, where you never know what’s around the corner,” he said. “Some years are different than others.”

He reflected on his work throughout 2026, taking on several projects across stage and screen. “This year has been virtually impossible – I’ve worked constantly for almost 11 months and I don’t know when I’ll be able to take a breather – but I’ve loved every bit of it.”

His Attitude cover shoot arrives during a busy year for the actor, who has already starred opposite Russell Crowe in action thriller The Get Out. He is also set to appear alongside Naomi Watts in period drama The Housewife this autumn, while his upcoming crime drama Criminal will see him star opposite Charlie Hunnam and Emilia Clarke.

The Party arrives to ITV this autumn

His next, and perhaps most highly anticipated, acting role will be in ITV’s upcoming political thriller The Party, arriving this autumn. The drama is based on Elizabeth Day’s 2017 novel of the same name and follows respected political journalist Martin Gilmour (Evans) as he attends the lavish 40th birthday party of his best friend, Conservative politician and aristocrat Ben Fitzmaurice (Tom Cullen).

A major part of The Party is the complicated relationship between Martin and Ben, with Evans and Cullen bringing an intense chemistry to their characters’ relationship.

Full interview appears in the September/October 2026 issue of Attitude, available now in print and on digital platforms. Print copy available here.