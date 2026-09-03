‘The most natural state’: 7 images that prove sex-positivity is a vital act of freedom

“I am obsessed with sex! And I believe being comfortable, honest and open is what makes someone hot.

“But… I never used to speak about it. Almost all of my life, I was super closed.

“I was born in far east Russia, closer to Japan than Moscow. It was a toxic, homophobic environment, not openminded at all.

“I moved to Moscow in 2009, before the war started. In 2022, I decided to leave.

“If you don’t accept the war, if you’re against it, you can’t be inside of Russia.

“I moved to Incheon, near Seoul in South Korea.

Pride no prejudice

“I love working with LGBTQ people. They’re more openminded than straight people, regular guys and girls. For male erotic photography, gay people are almost always more open! My work’s very much about diversity.

“Sex-positivity is very prominent in my work. The subjects trust me, are comfortable working with me.

“There’s never anything more to it than the shoot. Even when there’s a naked person in front of me, I’m totally professional.

“When human beings are naked in front of the camera, it’s the most natural state. It’s also a rare state.

“Nobody usually sees them like that, except people close to them, such as partners.

“We come to this world naked. Clothes are something we add to our bodies. That’s why I love to shoot the human body in natural environments, so it’s 100% nature.

“I can work in studios, but if I have a choice, I prefer jungles, beaches, the ocean.”

Royal connections

“I connected with this OnlyFans star, Robert Royal, in Koh Pha Ngan, Thailand last year. We wanted to work with each other for a long time after texting on Instagram.

“I like his face. It’s strong. He can give very strong emotions. His tattoos are very impressive. This shot of him with the two girls I’m working on right now!”

“It’s beautiful to show the sexual diversity of human nature.”

“For me, exactly this composition, two men and one girl, is the hottest combination for making love. This sort of representation of bisexuality is not visible enough.”

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