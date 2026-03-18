Heated Rivalry season 2 announces UK streaming home ahead of 2027 release

Heated Rivalry series 2 has been confirmed to stream on Sky and NOW in the UK, following its renewal for a second season set for release next spring.

The Crave Canadian gay hockey series starring Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie went global following its release in November 2025, prompting its expansion to international platforms.

After viewers complained that the six-part series was only available on Crave and HBO Max in the US, Canada and Australia, Heated Rivalry expanded to Sky and NOW in the UK earlier this year.

When is Heated Rivalry series 2 coming out?

During an appearance on CBS Mornings earlier this month, showrunner Jacob Tierney revealed that season 2 is set to land on streaming services, now including Sky, in April 2027.

Inspired by Rachel Reid‘s romance hockey novel series, Game Changers, series 2 will be modelled on her book The Long Game, continuing to follow Storrie’s and Williams’s characters, Ilya and Shane’s love storey.

According to the official book synopsis, the plot picks up roughly 10 years into their relationship and three years after the season 1 finale.

Heated Rivalry series 2 is reportedly casting eight new characters

Alongside the original cast, including François Arnaud and Robbie Graham-Kuntz, Heated Rivalry series 2 is reportedly casting for eight new characters.

With Tierney confirming earlier this month that writing for the new instalment is still in progress, production for the second season is scheduled to start in August.

The leading actors are already teasing what fans can expect from their return to the ice. Speaking to Variety on the red carpet at the Academy Awards on 15 March, Williams set the tone with a single word: “sex”.

“I’m sure he will” – Crave executive, Justin Stockman, on a Heated Rivalry extra special episode

Crave executives previously revealed that an extra special episode might be released to bridge the gap while fans await the highly anticipated second season.

Speaking to the Toronto Star, Justin Stockman, vice-president of content development and programming at Bell Media, said: “If Jacob Tierney can find a way to make the source material work in a way that gets us something sooner or something special, I’m sure he will.”

In addition to Heated Rivalry returning to Sky in 2027, the streaming platform has also acquired YAGA, a thriller starring Hudson, Carrie-Anne Moss, Clark Backo and Noah Reid, set to screen later this year.

Heated Rivalry is available to stream in the UK via Sky and NOW.

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