Heated Rivalry finally receives UK broadcaster and release date

Heated Rivalry has finally been picked up by a UK broadcaster, with the series set to premiere 10th January on Sky and streaming service NOW.

The Canadian hockey romance, which launched late last month on Canada’s Crave, has been making waves across the pond – but had yet to secure a British home until now.

It comes just days after Deadline revealed several UK buyers were interested in acquiring Heated Rivalry, with negotiations described as being “imminent”.

Speculation had previously centred on HBO Max, which is set to launch in the UK in March 2026. The show currently streams on the platform in the US and Australia, leading to expectations that it could form part of the UK launch slate.

In other good news, the show’s future has been further secured with confirmation of a second season. Crave announced the renewal earlier this week.

“Screaming, crying, throwing up!” – Canadian streaming service Crave announcing Heated Rivalry‘s second season

Sharing the announcement on the show’s official Instagram account, the streamer wrote: “Screaming, crying, throwing up! #HeatedRivalry is confirmed for SEASON 2!”

Based on Rachel Reid’s Game Changers novel series, Heated Rivalry follows Canadian player Shane (Hudson Williams) and Russian rival Ilya (Connor Storrie), two professional enemies who are secretly involved in a relationship away from the ice.

Based on the book’s official synopsis on the author’s website, viewers can expect to revisit Shane and Ilya after ten years of navigating a secret long-term relationship in season two.

“They’ve been keeping their relationship a secret. From friends, from family… from the league. If Shane wants to stay at the top of his game, what he and Ilya share has to remain secret,” the website reads, highlighting the ongoing theme of Shane’s internalised homophobia.

“Ilya is sick of secrets. Shane has gotten so good at hiding his feelings, sometimes Ilya questions if they even exist,” the synopsis continues. “The closeness, the intimacy, even the risk that would come with being open about their relationship… Ilya wants it all.”

Heated Rivalry has also attracted strong critical attention. It currently holds a 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

