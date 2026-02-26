Heated Rivalry creator Jacob Tierney reveals target release window for season two

The creator of Heated Rivalry has confirmed the filming on the LGBTQ+ hockey drama set to begin later this year, with a target release window in spring 2027.

Jacob Tierney shared the update during an appearance on CBS Mornings alongside executive producer Brendan Brady, where the pair discussed progress on the next instalment of the series. Production is scheduled to start in August, while host Gayle King revealed that the new episodes are currently expected to premiere in April 2027.

“There will be more Heated Rivalry on your TVs truly as soon as humanly possible,” Tierney said during the interview, adding that viewers should “enjoy the yearn” while waiting for the show’s return.

Heated Rivalry follows rival hockey players played by Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie

The drama, based on Rachel Reid’s ‘Game Changers’ novels, follows rival professional hockey players Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, played by Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie. The series was renewed after strong streaming performance and has secured continued backing from Canadian platform Crave, with HBO Max handling US distribution and Sky for the UK.

Season two is expected to continue adapting material from Reid’s books, with Tierney previously indicating that the show may expand beyond the original source text while maintaining a six-episode structure similar to the first season.

News of the production timeline arrives alongside developments in the wider ‘Game Changers’ universe. Reid recently confirmed that Unrivaled, the seventh novel in the series and the next chapter focusing on Shane and Ilya, has been delayed until 1 June 2027. The author said worsening Parkinson’s symptoms and increased professional commitments following the success of the television adaptation have slowed her writing process.

“We’re going to see what’s feasible” – Bell Media’s Justin Stockman on an extra special episode of Heated Rivalry

Crave executives previously revealed that an extra special episode might be released to bridge the gap while fans await season two.

“We’re going to see what’s feasible,” Justin Stockman, vice-president of content development and programming at Bell Media, told the Toronto Star.

“If Jacob Tierney can find a way to make the source material work in a way that gets us something sooner or something special, I’m sure he will,” Stockman continued.

“I would love to have this back for the holidays next year, but that likely is not going to happen. We can’t rush the process. We won’t be able to repeat the magic if we push him.”