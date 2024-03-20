Heartstopper’s Alice Oseman teases ‘mature’ tone as season three confirmed for October

Heartstopper fans rejoice – we now know when we’ll be getting the third season of the LGBTQ+ YA-series.

On Wednesday (20 March) Netflix confirmed that the third season of its hit adaptation of Alice Oseman’s Universe will debut in October.

In a promo clip, the cast is seen filming at a funfair-type setting. “The positive reaction from season two has really boosted all our confidence,” Yasmin Finney who plays Elle said. “I can’t wait for you guys to see,” she added.

Will Gao, who plays Tao, discussed his character “finding a passion” which he does “to bring joy to people.” Meanwhile, Jenny Walser, who plays Charlie’s (Joe Locke) sister, Tori, shared that we see more of her in season three. “She also makes a new friend,” she teased.

Kit Connor then revealed that “the tension is high, sexual tension, love, we’re all there.”

A synopsis for the third season reads: “Charlie would like to tell Nick that he loves him. Nick also has something important to say to Charlie. As the summer holiday ends and the months race on, the friends begin to realise that the school year will come with both its joys and its challenges. As they learn more about each other and their relationships, plan social events and parties and start thinking about university choices, everyone must learn to lean on those they love when life doesn’t go to plan.”

Of the news, Oseman has said: “I cannot wait for the third season of Heartstopper to be released in October. Season two ended with Nick beginning to understand the extent of Charlie’s mental health issues. And it’s this that will drive the story through season three.

“While Heartstopper will always celebrate the joyful and point towards hope, I’m really excited that we are allowing the tone of the show to mature alongside our beloved characters growing up.

“Mental health, sex, university ambitions and more: Nick, Charlie, and the Heartstopper teens are getting older, learning more about themselves and each other, and experiencing new desires, new fears, and new joys as they approach adulthood.”

All eight episodes of the series will debut in October. Kit Connor, Joe Locke, William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Corinna Brown, and Kizzy Edgell are set to return. Tobie Donovan, Leila Khan, Rhea Norwood, and Jenny Walser will also reprise their respective roles.

Earlier in March fans got very excited when it appeared that Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey had joined Heartstopper. Fans suspect he could be playing a scholar named Jack Maddox. He is believed to be based on the character Henry Maddox from a mini web-comic. Also rumoured to have joined Heartstopper season three is Captain America actor Hayley Atwell.

The third season of the popular series wrapped filming in December 2023 after entering production in October.

Heartstopper is streaming on Netflix now.