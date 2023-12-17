Heartstopper: Season 3 wraps filming as star hints at more to come

Christmas has come slightly early for fans of Heartstopper – season 3 has wrapped filming, it’s been confirmed. And, if that wasn’t enough, we’ve had a subtle hint that there could be more on the way!

On Friday (15 December) the series’ creators confirmed on Instagram that filming on the third season had wrapped. Producer Patrick Walters posted an image of himself, Heartstopper creator Alice Oseman, other creatives, as well as his leading actors, Joe Locke, and Kit Connor, with the caption: “Love these guys 🍂 s3 wrapped and on the way 👀”

That followed a post from Oseman earlier in the day, confirming filming was due to wrap on Friday.

“We have a few more hours of our final day to get through,” they wrote. “But I wanted to express how deeply grateful I am to the cast and crew for their hard work, dedication, skill, and endurance over the past 11 weeks, and for once again bringing a season of Heartstopper to life.”

The third season of Heartstopper began production in October.

Oseman also said: “Season 3 takes Heartstopper into uncharted territory and it presented a range of new challenges for our cast and crew but everyone did the most incredible job and I am so excited to share what we’ve all been working on.”

“Bye for now Charlie Warlie x”

Of course, fans of the series celebrated the news that more of the beloved series was on the way. Fans will be even more excited given what actor Locke had to say about wrapping.

Posting on his Instagram story on 13 December the young actor wrote: “Bye for now Charlie Warlie x.” Fans picked up on his use of the words “for now” as a hint at more Heartstopper to come. One person captured the excitement with, “All in our possible delulu era with that “for now”.”

All in our possible delulu era with that "for now" — Casually Existing (@DontBeSuspishus) December 13, 2023

Season 3 was confirmed shortly after the release of season 1 in 2022 when it became clear the show was a smash-hit success.

It’s thought much of the cast from season 2 will return, although we know Sebastian Croft’s Ben Hope won’t as the actor confirmed earlier this year.

Heartstopper season 3 is expected to air in 2024. Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Netflix now.