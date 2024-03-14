Jonathan Bailey appears to have joined Heartstopper and fans are excited

Heartstopper may have added Bridgerton‘s Jonathan Bailey to its cast and fans are over the moon.

Fans have been excitedly sharing images of the actor, 35, posing with a trans rights sign. Other images show him with a book about Plato written by Jack Maddox. Reports indicate the images first appeared on a now private Instagram account with the same name.

A reason for the excitement is that there is a character in a Heartstopper mini-comic by Lauren James named Henry Maddox. He’s a scholar that Charlie develops a crush on. In the images, Bailey certainly appears very scholarly so we wouldn’t be surprised if the speculation turns out to be true. The potential casting has not been confirmed by any official source just yet.

First look at Jonathan Bailey as Jack Maddox in ‘HEARTSTOPPER’ season 3. pic.twitter.com/9UlcIKI8zH — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 13, 2024

However, this didn’t stop fans from showing their support for the possibility. “Whoever cast Jonathan Bailey in Heartstopper deserves a raise and a fruit basket and has my eternal gratitude cause GIRL,” wrote one fan.

whoever cast Jonathan Bailey in Heartstopper deserves a raise and a fruit basket and has my eternal gratitude cause GIRL ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/JAt7MbpKyV — iRis 🐝 🧲🌷🧵👸🏾🤴🏻 (@iris_bee_) March 14, 2024

Another added: “STOP RN I’M BEING SO SERIOUS,” while another wrote: “no bc jonathan bailey has loved heartstopper and always been so supportive of the cast and now he’s part of it.”

no bc jonathan bailey has loved heartstopper and always been so supportive of the cast and now he’s part of it 😭🫶🏾 https://t.co/uwiYyxaO0k — ruby (@mvrlance) March 13, 2024

And someone else pointed to a potential Broadchurch reunion between Bailey and Olivia Colman, who plays Nick Nelson’s mum in the Netflix series.

JONATHAN BAILEY IN HEARTSTOPPER ??? With Olivia Colman ??? Broadchurch reunion 🔥 https://t.co/32KhPsXMnL pic.twitter.com/Cgy5TOz9d4 — rike ✨the girl olivia colman smacked the other day (@THEFAVOURITE_) March 13, 2024

Also rumoured to have joined Heartstopper season three is Captain America actor Hayley Atwell. Alice Oseman, the creator of Heartstopper, previously announced that actor Darragh Hand had been cast as Michael Holden. The third season of the popular series wrapped filming in December 2023 after entering production in October. Heartstopper season three is expected to air in 2024.

Heartstopper seasons one and two are streaming on Netflix now.