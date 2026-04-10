Heartstopper actor Bradley Riches marries fiancé Scott Johnson at star-studded wedding

Heartstopper star Bradley Riches tied the knot with fiancé Scott Johnson on Wednesday (8 April) at an intimate ceremony at Lillibrooke Manor in Maidenhead.

The couple celebrated surrounded by friends, including former Celebrity Big Brother housemates David Potts and ZeZe Millz, with drag performer Tiana Biscuit and two-time Olivier Award-nominated Marisha Wallace also performing.

They shared the news alongside wedding photos on Instagram yesterday (9 April), captioning the social media post: “Mr & Mr Johnston-Riches 08.04.26.”

When did Bradley Riches get engaged?

The pair have been engaged since April 2024, whilst on a romantic getaway in Sorrento, Italy, shortly after Riches exited the 2024 Celebrity Big Brother house.

Riches marked the romantic milestone with a heartfelt message to his Instagram followers, underneath a photo of him and now husband Johnson, in the centre of rose petals scattered over the floor in the shape of a heart.

“I never thought I’d find someone who’s gets me and loves me for me. I have always struggled connecting my emotions in relationships and then Scott came. I felt safe and accepted and most importantly loved,” wrote the actor.

Heartstopper and The Traitors stars congratulated the happy couple

Celebrity friends sent a wave of love to the happy couple under the announcement, including the likes of Heartstopper co-star Tobie Donovan, The Traitors winner Stephen Libby and Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies.

In the latest wedding shots posted to their Instagram accounts today, the pair captioned the post: “Happily ever afters do exist.”

As well as currently starring as Lewis Barton in ITV soap opera Emmerdale, Riches is rumoured to appear in the upcoming Netflix finale feature film Heartstopper Forever.

When will Heartstopper Forever be on Netflix?

Confirmed on 28 July 2025, one day after the project wrapped filming, Heartstopper Forever will officially premiere on Netflix in 2026.