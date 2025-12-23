Alice Oseman gives exciting update on highly-anticipated Heartstopper Forever

Alice Oseman has revealed that the Heartstopper Forever film is well underway, with production finalising editing and gearing up for an “exciting year”.

Filming concluded at the end of July 2025, and the Heartstopper author has shared the latest updates. With the film set for release next year, she admitted she is nervous to see how fans will react.

“I know many of you are impatient for updates, but we can’t share anything from the film yet because it’s still not quite finished… I want you to have a spoiler-free experience!” she said.

“I’m very nervous” – Alice Oseman on the release of Heartstopper Forever

The team has nearly finished editing and has begun work on animation, score, and visual effects. The next steps include colour grading, sound design, and dubbing into multiple languages, which will take several months.

On the anticipated release, the 30-year-old BAFTA-nominated screenwriter said: “I’m very nervous and scared about what you’ll think of it… but that’s probably normal.”

“2026 will be a big year,” she added. Heartstopper Forever picks up after Season 3 (2024), exploring Nick going to university and Charlie growing at Truham Grammar School.

“Please continue to enjoy Heartstopper’s webcomic updates” – Oseman announcing the Heartstopper 2025 Q&A release

Starring Kit Connor and Joe Locke, the film will slightly diverge from Volume 6 of Oseman’s graphic novels and is slated for a 2026 Netflix release.

The author told her followers how to keep up with the latest: “Until then, please continue to enjoy Heartstopper’s webcomic updates… And the Heartstopper 2025 Q&A will release on Tapas and Webtoon in a couple of days, I hope!”

Her book, Heartstopper Volume 6, will be published on 2 July 2026, marking the final part of the beloved queer coming-of-age love story.

“It truly is the end of an era” – Oseman when Heartstopper Forever concluded filming

The 30-year-old BAFTA-nominated screenwriter reflected on the end of the franchise: “It truly is the end of an era. I have worked on Heartstopper, in one way or another, for the best part of a decade,” they said.

Locke, who played Billy Kaplan in Marvel’s Agatha All Along, posted to his Instagram feed: “Bye Charlie, thank you.”

Subscribe to Attitude print, download the Attitude app, and follow us on Apple News+. Plus: find us on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X and YouTube.