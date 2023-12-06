Good Grief: Netflix releases first look images of Dan Levy and Luke Evans

Netflix has released the first images of Good Grief, the upcoming film written by and starring Dan Levy.

Opposite the Schitt’s Creek creator, the film also features Luke Evans, Ruth Negga, Himesh Patel, and Jamael Westman.

Dan Levy (Image: Netflix) Jamael Westman, Himesh Patel, Ruth Negga, and Dan Levy (Image: Netflix) Ruth Negga (Image: Netflix)

A synopsis for the film reads: “Marc (Dan Levy) was content living in the shadow of his larger-than-life husband, Oliver (Luke Evans). But when Oliver unexpectedly dies, Marc’s world shatters, sending him and his two best friends, Sophie (Ruth Negga) and Thomas (Himesh Patel), on a soul-searching trip to Paris that reveals some hard truths they each needed to face.”

Good Grief marks Levy’s debut as a feature film writer and director.

Dan Levy with the crew and cast (Image: Netflix)

Speaking to Attitude last December about the film Luke Evans described it as “a beautiful film.” At the time, filming was still taking place although Evans had wrapped his part.

He also told us that he “loved every second of it” and it had been “an absolute joy.”

Levy has himself teased Good Grief previously as “a cautionary tale about friendship and loss and all the mess that comes with it when the truth is something you’ve evaded for most of your life.

“It’s funny, it’s bittersweet, it’s a project that has helped me work through my own grief. And I hope it does the same for other people as well.“

Good Grief will be available on Netflix on 5 January.