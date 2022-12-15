Good Grief star Luke Evans on ‘beautiful’ film with Dan Levy: ‘I loved every second of it’

Luke Evans has teased Good Grief, his upcoming movie co-starring and written by Schitt’s Creek icon Dan Levy.



In a recent interview with Attitude, to be released in full next week, the Beauty and the Beast star revealed he’s “just wrapped” his part in the movie, in which he plays a gay man.



The film, which also stars Ruth Negga, sounds to be a romantic comedy with a serious edge. It follows a man who travels to Paris with his friends to deal with the loss of his mother and husband.

“I’ve wrapped up my part”

“I’ve just shot [two films and one TV show] and played gay in each of them,” Luke told us, referring to Nine Perfect Strangers, his 2022 show with Nicole Kidman, plus Good Grief and Our Son, his upcoming film with Pose‘s Billy Porter.

hiLuke has played a gay man in his last three projects (Image: Provided)

“I just played Dan Levy’s on-screen husband in a beautiful film he’s written called Good Grief,” the star explained.

“Which they’re still shooting right now. But I’ve wrapped up my part, and loved every second of it. It’s been an absolute joy.”



The Dracula, Untold star continued: “I hope that one of these films, if not both of them, land well and people enjoy the story we’re telling.”

Added Luke: “It’s been very nice to actually finally find a real strong gay role in a gay story that I wanted to dig my teeth into. And I definitely found that this year, weirdly.”



On social media, Dan previously described the film as “a cautionary tale about friendship and loss and all the mess that comes with it when the truth is something you’ve evaded for most of your life.

“It’s funny, it’s bittersweet, it’s a project that has helped me work through my own grief. And I hope it does the same for other people as well.“



Luke recently released his second album A Song For You. He’ll soon be seen in TV special Luke Evans Showtime! airing 22 December on BBC One Wales and BBC Two.