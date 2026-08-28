Luke Evans opens up about on-screen chemistry with Tom Cullen in new ITV thriller The Party (EXCLUSIVE)

Luke Evans has opened up about his on-screen chemistry with Tom Cullen in forthcoming ITV political thriller The Party.

Speaking exclusively to Attitude for his cover interview, Evans explained that The Party explores the multifaceted relationship between his character Martin Gilmour and Cullen’s Ben Fitzmaurice.

The five-part series, which is set to arrive this autumn, is based on Elizabeth Day’s 2017 novel of the same name and follows respected political journalist Martin, as he attends the lavish 40th birthday party of his best friend, Conservative politician and aristocrat Ben.

A story about “lies, sexuality, death, deceit, corruption and finding your authentic self”

Luke Evans on the cover of Attitude magazine September/October 2026 issue (Image: Attitude/Taylor Miller)

When viewers first meet Evans’ weary anti-hero, he is covered in blood and being interrogated by police, with the story unfolding through a series of flashbacks that reveal how one disastrous evening exposed a lifetime of lies, gossip and repressed emotions.

Evans detailed the plot to Attitude: “It’s all wrapped up in politics, class, the British hierarchy, old money, new money, social climbing, lies, sexuality, death, deceit, corruption and finding your authentic self,” he said.

“I mean, seriously, how often do you find all that within one story?” Evans added.

A major part of The Party is the complicated relationship between Martin and Ben, with Evans and Cullen bringing an intense chemistry to their characters’ partnership.

“We wanted this to feel beautiful and passionate and tragic” – Luke Evans on acting with Tom Cullen in The Party

Luke Evans for Attitude magazine (Image: Attitude/Taylor Miller)

Despite Cullen being straight and Evans being gay, the actor says there was never any discomfort around portraying their characters falling in love.

“Yeah, Tom is straight and I’m gay, but there was no discomfort that [our characters] could fall in love, because that story is really the thing that should break everyone’s hearts,” Evans explained.

“We both knew that we wanted this to feel beautiful and passionate and tragic and real. We were also just really good friends, which I think helped a lot.”

The series has been a long-running project for Evans, who has been working on The Party for almost six years.

Evans’ upcoming projects

The arrives during a busy year for the actor, who has already starred opposite Russell Crowe in action thriller The Get Out. He is also set to appear alongside Naomi Watts in period drama The Housewife this autumn, while his upcoming crime drama Criminal will see him star opposite Charlie Hunnam and Emilia Clarke.

Full interview appears in the September/October 2026 issue of Attitude, available now in print and on digital platforms. Print copy available here.