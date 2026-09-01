Hunter Biden jokes he’s ‘48.5% gay’: ‘I think a little bit more masculine would be my type’

Hunter Biden has joked that he is “48.5 per cent gay” during an interview with political commentator Luke Beasley.

Beasley, who is gay, asked Joe Biden‘s son whether he was too, prompting the former first son to reply: “Only a little bit.”

When Beasley followed up by asking whether Biden was more or less than 50 per cent gay, he answered: “48.6.”

“I think a little bit more masculine would be my type” – Hunter Biden on his type if he were gay

Beasley also asked Biden what his type would be, to which Biden replied: “I think a little bit more masculine would be my type, if I were gay.”

The pair later discussed a photo of them embracing, with Beasley asking why Biden had hugged him if he was not his type. Biden claimed it had been taken before he became sober in 2019, prompting Beasley to ask whether he had therefore been more attractive to Biden when he was using drugs.

“Much,” Biden replied.

The conversation returned to the subject several times, including when Beasley asked Biden whether he was a painter. After Biden confirmed that he was, Beasley responded: “Gay.”

“I just want to let you know that I am back up to 48.5 percent gay” Biden to political commentator Luke Beasley

At another point, Biden said his “gaydom” had fallen to 47 per cent, although the figure had risen again by the end of the interview.

“I just want to let you know that I am back up to 48.5 percent gay,” Biden said.

Beasley later posted a shorter clip of the exchange under the title “Tracking Hunter Biden’s gayness throughout our interview”, showing the percentage changing during their conversation.

The interview came weeks after Biden spoke about closeted gay politicians in Washington D.C. during an appearance on the I’ve Had It podcast.

What did Biden say about closeted gay politicians in Washington D.C.?

“Everybody knows there is this closeted gay mafia, largely Republican, that exists in Washington, DC,” Biden said in July, although he did not identify any politicians.

He also argued that remaining closeted could affect how people behave towards others, saying: “Their whole lives they’ve been closeted and so you have this… blackened heart by the fact that you can’t be who you want to be, so you take it out on everybody else.”